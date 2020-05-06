  1. Gaming

Watch the new trailer for The Last of Us Part II



A new trailer for The Last of Us Part II is out, offering another glimpse into the brutal world of the highly anticipated sequel.

Set five years after the events of the first game, the sequel brings players back to a United States devastated by an infectious disease that turns people into ravenous monsters. Protagonists Ellie and Joel have settled down in a community in Wyoming, finding some degree of peace in the postapocalyptic world.

Something terrible happens, however, setting Ellie on a path of bloody revenge.

“I have to finish it,” Ellie says in the story trailer, which shows off brief moments of the game’s combat.

We played a demo of the game in 2019, saying that “every detail feels pored over with the utmost care, from the seemingly real characters and environments to the incredibly smart enemies and fine-tuned gameplay.”

The trailer should come as a treat to fans who’ve been awaiting the game through repeated delays and some recent leaks of cutscenes and plot details.

The game has experienced delays due to internal developments and, more recently, the logistical problems brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but Sony confirmed it will officially come out June 19.

