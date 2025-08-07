 Skip to main content
The Paper: The Office follow-up finally has a trailer, and it teases a familiar face

Goodbye, Dunder Mifflin, and hello, Toledo Truth Teller

By
A man stands on tables in The Paper.
Aaron Epstein / Peacock

Dunder Mifflin became a household name in comedy thanks to the sitcom The Office. After years of chronicling the lives of Dunder Mifflin employees, the documentary crew has found a new subject in The Paper, a new Peacock sitcom and follow-up series to The Office.

“I hope it’s not too disruptive to have me come in and sort of shake everything up,” Domhnall Gleeson’s Ned Sampson says in the trailer. Ned joins the Toledo Truth Teller as its new editor-in-chief. The struggling Midwestern newspaper needs a fresh look, with Ned hoping to revitalize the company.

However, Ned faces an uphill battle to prominence because his staff is severely inexperienced. One staffer says he once wrote a paper in junior high, while another writer lists tweeting as his experience.

‘The Office’ spinoff has hired its first cast member from the original series

Nonetheless, Ned remains steadfast in his mission to transform the Toledo Truth Teller into a respectable organization.

At the end of the trailer, fans of The Office will recognize Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez). “I’m not agreeing to any of this,” Oscar passionately tells the documentary crew.

The Paper’s cast features Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez. Guest stars include Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan.

Greg Daniels, who developed the American version of The Office, co-created The Paper with Nathan For You’s Michael Koman. The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013. It remains one of the most popular and beloved sitcoms of the 21st century.

Daniels also directed the pilot. Executive producers include Daniels, Koman, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas.

The Paper premieres on Peacock with four episodes on September 4, 2025. Two new episodes will stream every Thursday through September 25.

