Back in business: NBC is officially reviving ‘The Office’ for 2018-19 season

It’s been rumored for a while, but it looks like NBC is officially reviving The Office for the 2018-2019 television season.

While some fans are undoubtedly excited to return to Scranton, Pennsylvania, details are scarce — beyond the fact that the revival is happening and that it will feature both new and old cast members, nothing has been confirmed.

This is the second major series revival from NBC. This year also saw the triumphant return of one of NBC’s most popular sitcoms, Will and Grace, which has earned both great ratings and positive critical response. The revival season even pulled in Golden Globe nominations. NBC is probably hoping that wave of positivity will carry on to the new season of The Office.

The announcement does raise some questions, however. Hearing that both old and new cast members will return is interesting, but The Office doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to major ensemble shake-ups. Despite finishing on a high note, there was arguably a downturn in quality after Steve Carell, who played the show’s eccentric boss, Michael Scott, left the show in season 7. A quick glance at The Office’s major cast members shows a list of actors who are all enjoying busy post-Office careers — including John Krasinski, Ellie Kemper, Craig Robinson, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, and, of course, Steve Carell, to name a few. Landing even half of the original cast could be difficult.

Another question is, what exactly is this new season going to be about? Unlike other high-profile revivals such as, say, The X-Files or Twin Peaks, which left fans with questions and cliffhanger endings that lingered until their returns, The Office ended in a tidy fashion with every major plot point and character arc resolved when it wrapped in 2013.

An injection of new cast members could solve this, but usually the point of these revivals is to bring back fan-favorite characters and plotlines. Do we really need to see Jim and Pam further develop their relationship, or Dwight achieve some further career goal? It all seems potentially superfluous.

We’ll know the answers to these questions sooner rather than later. With a premiere slated for the 2018-2019 TV season, production will have to get underway quickly. We’ll be sure to update you as we learn more.