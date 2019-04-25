Digital Trends
Movies & TV

The Office might be the most popular show on Netflix, and it may leave

Rick Marshall
By

The streaming video landscape is changing faster than you can say “Netflix and chill,” and now the industry-leading service could be losing two of its most popular shows.

After reportedly paying close to $100 million to retain the streaming rights to Friends through 2019, Netflix could be losing one of the only shows more popular than the adventures of Ross, Rachel, and their pals: The Office.

NBC Universal is currently discussing whether to renew the contract with Netflix that keeps all nine seasons of the hit sitcom exclusively on the streaming service, according to CNN and The Wall Street Journal. The current contract expires in 2021, ensuring that fans of The Office have at least another year to watch — and likely rewatch — the wacky experiences of the Dunder Mifflin team.

After that point, however, Netflix could find itself without the show that is reportedly the service’s most popular piece of content. Although Netflix doesn’t release viewing data for any of its content, the report indicates that Friends and The Office are the shows viewers spend the most time watching, with the latter the most-watched program by a wide margin.

Like many video content producers, NBC Universal is launching its own, direct-to-consumer streaming service in the near future, with plans to debut the still-untitled platform in 2020. Previously, the company indicated it would continue to license out its content to other services, but now it appears that NBC Universal could follow Disney’s lead with its own upcoming Disney Plus service and become the exclusive source for its most popular content.

The potential departure of The Office and Friends in the coming years are just a few of the high-profile pieces of licensed content Netflix is losing, with Disney already pulling most of its content from the service. Star Wars and Marvel movies have already been almost entirely removed from Netflix, along with many of the Disney and Pixar animated features, among other popular projects.

The exodus of licensed content has seemingly spurred Netflix to invest even more heavily in producing its own, original content, which has included picking up series that were canceled elsewhere, such as Lucifer, which debuts on the streaming service in May after spending its first three seasons on Fox. That investment has led to a widely publicized subscription price increase for Netflix that takes effect in May.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker: Everything we know so far
Up Next

The best outdoor security cameras
Fortnite Avengers Endgame crossover event Thor stormbreaker
Gaming

Swing Thor’s Stormbreaker during the Fortnite-Avengers: Endgame crossover

Epic Games revealed a new crossover with Marvel and Disney's Avengers: Endgame film, showing off Captain America's shield. Players will also get to summon the powers of a god as well when they wield Thor's Stormbreaker.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
new on netflix
Home Theater

What’s new on Netflix and what movies and shows are leaving in May 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for May 2019 and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on your bingeing, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Disney Plus will have less than 20% of the content available on Netflix

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney Plus compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
hulu plus vs netflix
Movies & TV

Netflix vs. Hulu: Which streaming service is right for you?

Netflix and Hulu are two of the biggest names in streaming entertainment. Our guide will help you decide which streaming service has the content you want and the best value for your limited budget.
Posted By Chris Gates
best shows on netflix terrace house featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Avengers Endgame
Movies & TV

First reactions say that Avengers: Endgame will make you laugh and cry

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
marvel avengers endgame review null
Movies & TV

In Avengers: Endgame, Marvel saved its best (and biggest) for last

Marvel Studios concludes its 22-film saga with Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War and the culmination of more than a decade of movies. It gives fans one of the franchise's most epic and emotional installments so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Best Blu-ray players feature
Home Theater

From game consoles to 4K UHD spinners, these are the best Blu-ray players

Streaming may be popular, but the disc isn't dead yet. To get the very best picture and sound quality from your system, you need to be watching Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, and these are the best Blu-ray players you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
cult of chucky teaser trailer still
Smart Home

Not only is Chucky back, he haunts your smart home in Child’s Play reboot

Chucky is a classic horror movie villain dating back more than 30 years and the character is getting reimagined in the new reboot coming in June that gives the evil doll control over smart home functions.
Posted By Clayton Moore
godzilla 2 director star wars remake
Movies & TV

Final trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters promises a giant monster melee

Legendary Pictures has released the final full-length trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to 2014's Godzilla, which pits the giant lizard against a host of new monstrous threats.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game of thrones
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones episode 3 photos look ahead to the Battle of Winterfell

HBO released photos and a video teasing the upcoming third episode of Game of Thrones' eighth and final season. It will feature the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell that pits the show's key characters against The Night King's undead army.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

10 criminally underrated movies on Netflix you owe it to yourself to watch

Netflix's massive selection often makes it hard to find anything to watch other than what's currently trending. To help, we've compiled a list of the most underrated movies on Netflix.
Posted By Keith Nelson Jr., Chris Gates
Movies & TV

Sorry, Spielberg. Streaming movies are still eligible for the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided that, despite complaints from filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, movies that are primarily distributed via streaming services will still be eligible for the 2020 Oscars.
Posted By Chris Gates
Cars

Ambitious but not rubbish: The best Top Gear episodes

Since its relaunch in 2002, Top Gear has become required viewing for any serious gearhead. The great moments from this show may seem too numerous to count, but we've managed to pick some of the highlights from the first 26 seasons.
Posted By Ronan Glon