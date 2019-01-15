Digital Trends
Home Theater

Not chill: Netflix is hiking prices across all its tiers

Parker Hall
By

It turns out keeping Friends and constantly developing new original content ain’t cheap.

Netflix announced that it will increase prices across all of its account tiers in the coming months, raising what you, your parents or that ex you haven’t called in a while pay for access to your favorite shows and movies.

Prices will increase between $1 and $2 per account level. The $11-per-month plan will increase to $13, the $14 plan will increase to $16 per month, and the $8 plan will increase to $9 per month.

Many have been speculating that the company would raise its prices for some time, given just how much money the company has been pouring into its own original content over the past several years. Netflix reportedly spent $8 billion on its house-produced films and TV shows in 2018 alone, and the company announced in October that it had plans to take on an additional $2 billion in debt to finance new projects. Netflix had a negative cash flow of $3 billion in 2018 and is reportedly expecting about the same in 2019.

Investors in Netflix are likely to be happy with the price increases, given the company’s debt, and in keeping with this theory, Netflix shares were up 6 percent when the market opened this morning.

Netflix is easily among the most popular paid video services on the internet, with more than 58 million subscribers in the United States, and more than 137 million globally, making the price hike and effective way to raise capital.

Time will tell whether other subscription services, like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, will raise their prices to match Netflix, or will continue at current prices to attempt to convince subscribers to go with them instead.

One thing’s for sure: The streaming video wars are just heating up. Apple is also expected to launch a video streaming service at some point this year and Disney also plans to launch its own service, called Disney+, in 2019. NBC Universal has also recently announced that it planned to launch its own streaming service in 2020.

Looking to stream something fun before the changes hit your pocketbook? Check out our list of the best shows to stream on Netflix right now.

Don't Miss

Drones: New rules could soon allow flights over people and at night
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd content guide netflix
Home Theater

What is Netflix Roulette, and how exactly does it work?

For years, educated viewers have been using Netflix Roulette to broaden their horizons. The web app can help you find movies and shows you'd never think to watch! What exactly is it, though, and how do you use it? We explain it all.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Chromecast Audio
Home Theater

Smart speakers the likely cause of Chromecast Audio’s untimely demise

Goodbye Chromecast Audio, we hardly knew you. Google confirms rumors that it has killed Chromecast Audio, the inexpensive wireless music streamer that let people breathe new life into their old audio systems.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Norsemen’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to 'Roma'

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a look at the best 4K television deals for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Jay-Z Tidal 4:44
Music

Tidal faces legal jeopardy over fake stream numbers accusation

In another challenging chapter for music subscription service Tidal, Norwegian authorities have begun a formal investigation into charges that the company faked millions of streams for artists such as Kanye West and Beyoncé.
Posted By Simon Cohen
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best new movie trailers fyre festival documentary
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw,’ ‘IO,’ Fyre Festival, and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. That's why we round up the best ones for you. This week, it's trailers for a Fyre Festival documentary, as well as Velvet Buzzsaw and Iron Sky: The Coming Race.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream true detective seaon 3 premiere
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Annihilation,’ ‘True Detective’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Annihilation, the start of a new season of True Detective, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to program an rca universal remote remotes getty
Home Theater

Our quick-and-easy guide to programming an RCA universal remote

If you're tired of using a million different remotes in your home theater, office, or living room, you'll likely be interested in a single RCA universal remote. Here's how to program it for your system.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods -- we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our 10 favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall
netflix public binge watch wr 6 8 17
Home Theater

Need to get rid of an unused Netflix profile? Just follow these simple steps

Need to delete an unwanted profile from your Netflix account? It's easy to do, no matter what kind of equipment you've got. Check out our handy how-to guide for step-by-step instructions.
Posted By Rick Marshall
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

The seven best TVs you can buy right now, from budget to big screen

Looking for a new television? In an oversaturated market, buying power is at an all-time high, but you'll need to cut through the rough to find a diamond. We're here to help with our picks for the best TVs of 2019.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata