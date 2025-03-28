 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Running Man: Glen Powell shares photo & statement as filming wraps

By

Glen Powell can finally slow down as The Running Man has wrapped filming.

Powell shared a photo on his Instagram with director Edgar Wright.

Recommended Videos

“That’s a picture wrap on The Running Man,” Powell wrote in the caption. “All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew who have worked tirelessly on it. Can’t wait for the rest of y’all to see what we’ve been shooting. Much more coming soon!”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Running Man is based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name. King wrote the book under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

In the dystopian thriller, Powell stars as Ben Richards, a desperate man who needs money to care for his sick daughter. With few options left, Richards takes his chances on The Running Mana violent game show where contestants are hunted and killed for sport. If a contestant survives, they will receive lots of money as the grand prize.

Glen Powell and Edgar Wright pose for a photo.
Glen Powell / Instagram

Besides Powell, The Running Man’s ensemble includes Josh Brolin, Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Sean Hayes, and Colman Domingo.

Wright directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Bacall. Wright and Bacall previously collaborated on 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. 

Powell’s movie is the second adaptation of The Running Man. In 1987, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred as Ben Richards in Paul Michael Glaser’s The Running Man. While not a box office hit, Schwarzenegger’s Running Man has achieved cult status.

The Running Man is the latest project on Powell’s growing resume. The 36-year-old is coming off a breakout year with Hit Man and Twisters. Powell has another movie, Huntington, and TV show, Chad Powers, set to release later this year. Powell will also star in J.J. Abrams’ next movie for Warner Bros.

The Running Man opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
‘Give our film a chance:’ Kraven the Hunter director addresses Sony’s Spider-Man Universe failures
Aarron Taylor-Johnson in the official poster for "Kraven the Hunter."

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) has not gone according to plan. Several SSU entries, including Morbius and Madame Web, have been either critically reviled or box office failures. The three Venom films have all been profitable but garnered a negative reception. J.C. Chandor is hoping his film, Kraven the Hunter, will turn the SSU in a positive direction.

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Chandor acknowledged the criticisms of Sony's previous Spider-Man films. Chandor is hoping that fans will watch Kraven with an open mind and not let the SSU's negative reception cloud their judgment.

Read more
This is when you can see Paramount’s Running Man remake with Glen Powell
Glen Powell smirks on the left while Arnold Schwarzenegger poses on the right.

Glen Powell will be sprinting into theaters next Thanksgiving. Paramount announced a slew of release dates for its upcoming film slate, led by Edgar Wright's reboot of The Running Man starring Powell.

The Running Man will be released theatrically on November 21, 2025. The film faces tough competition at the box office as it opens against Wicked: Part Two and a Warner Bros. event movie.
The Running Man is based on Stephen King's 1982 dystopian novel of the same name. Set in 2025, The Running Man follows Ben Richards, a man who, in need of money, signs up to appear on The Running Man, a deadly game show that promotes violence and murder. Powell will star as Richards in the remake.
The Running Man was previously adapted into a 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film received mixed reviews but has since developed a cult-like status. Wright's adaptation is reportedly more faithful to King's novel than the Schwarzenegger-led movie.
The Running Man - Official® Trailer [HD]

Read more
Glen Powell pays tribute to Bill Paxton in honor of Twisters
Glen Powell smiles on the left while Bill Paxton smiles on the right.

Glen Powell took to social media to pay tribute to Twister star Bill Paxton.
"As we release Twisters into the world today, I just wanted to look up and tip my hat to the legend that is Bill Paxton," Powell wrote in the caption of a photo of himself alongside the late actor. "A great friend of mine who saw poetry in the natural world. His boots are impossible to fill, but this life is all about chasing the greats."
https://twitter.com/glenpowell/status/1814306912227217436

Powell and Paxton became good friends while filming the 2013 movie Red Wing. Both actors are from Texas, so naturally, they hit it off. In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Powell recalled his relationship with Paxton, who died in 2017 from a stroke at 61. Powell spoke about Paxton's love for the weather and how the late actor gave him research from Apollo 13 to prepare for Hidden Fences.

Read more