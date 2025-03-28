The Running Man: Glen Powell shares photo & statement as filming wraps

Glen Powell can finally slow down as The Running Man has wrapped filming.

Powell shared a photo on his Instagram with director Edgar Wright.

“That’s a picture wrap on The Running Man,” Powell wrote in the caption. “All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew who have worked tirelessly on it. Can’t wait for the rest of y’all to see what we’ve been shooting. Much more coming soon!”

The Running Man is based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name. King wrote the book under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

In the dystopian thriller, Powell stars as Ben Richards, a desperate man who needs money to care for his sick daughter. With few options left, Richards takes his chances on The Running Man, a violent game show where contestants are hunted and killed for sport. If a contestant survives, they will receive lots of money as the grand prize.

Besides Powell, The Running Man’s ensemble includes Josh Brolin, Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Sean Hayes, and Colman Domingo.

Wright directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Bacall. Wright and Bacall previously collaborated on 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Powell’s movie is the second adaptation of The Running Man. In 1987, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred as Ben Richards in Paul Michael Glaser’s The Running Man. While not a box office hit, Schwarzenegger’s Running Man has achieved cult status.

The Running Man is the latest project on Powell’s growing resume. The 36-year-old is coming off a breakout year with Hit Man and Twisters. Powell has another movie, Huntington, and TV show, Chad Powers, set to release later this year. Powell will also star in J.J. Abrams’ next movie for Warner Bros.

The Running Man opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.