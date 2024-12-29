 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Glen Powell goes undercover in the first teaser for ‘Chad Powers’

By
glen powell chad powers teaser as
Hulu

Glen Powell had a pretty good year in 2024. One of his big roles in 2025, though, will see him moving to the small screen. Hulu just released its first teaser for Chad Powers, a half-hour sports comedy that Powell co-created with Michael Waldron.

In the series, Powell plays Russ Holiday, a former star college quarterback bound for the NFL who ruins his prospects because of behavioral problems. In order to get another shot, he adopts a new identity as Chad Powers, and “walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” per the official description.

Chad Powers | Official Teaser | Hulu

The first teaser for the series gives us peaks at Powell as both characters. The series is based on a 2022 sketch from Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and ESPN+ in which Eli Manning disguised himself as Chad Powers and participated in a walk-on tryout for the Penn State football team. That sketch was just 10 minutes long, though, so making a full series out of it will likely require quite a bit of fleshing out.

Recommended Videos

The cast also includes Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson, and the series is set to debut in the fall of 2025.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Powell’s star emerged fully formed in 2024 thanks to his starring roles in projects like Twisterse and Hit Man, which proved that he had the charisma necessary to become a full-blown movie star. Powell seems to know, though, that unlike in decades past, there’s no shame in toggling between star vehicles on TV and those on the big screen.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (December 27-29)
A man watches a woman drink in Leatherheads.

I don't know about you, but I'm done with Christmas already. The stockings have been stuffed away, the tree is already down, and the holiday music has been turned off. When I'm watching a movie, I don't want to see a single red Santa suit or green mistletoe. I'm over it.

If you're like me, and need a good movie (or three) to watch this weekend, this list is for you. Max has plenty of non-holiday films for you to stream, and this batch, which includes an underrated sports rom-com and a creepy sci-fi flick, is just the ticket to get you over Christmas and prepare for 2025. (Oh, and if you're also going to the movie theater this weekend, check out Nosferatu. It's great!)

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (December 27-29)
Sigourney Weaver's Ripley decides her fate in Alien 3.

Welcome to the final weekend of 2024. This is the home stretch, and the hiatus between holidays as we countdown to New Year's Day. Chances are, you've probably seen Nosferatu, Wicked, or A Complete Unknown by now. If that's true, and you need something else to watch, don't fret. Luckily, Hulu has a newly arrived drama to help you pass the time, as well as two other films that are exiting soon.

Our picks for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend include a heartwarming animal film, a gut-punch of a drama based on a true story, and an underrated sci-fi action flick.

Read more
This is the one thing holding Keanu Reeves back from doing John Wick 5
Keanu Reeves stares and walks in a scene from John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves would do John Wick 5 if his body holds up.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Reeves was asked about reprising the titular assassin in John Wick 5. Reeves is not opposed to suiting up one final time. However, the 60-year-old is unsure if his knees can withstand the physical toll required to make an intense action movie.
“You can never say never,” Reeves said. “My knees right now are saying, ‘I can’t do another John Wick.' So my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it.”
John Wick: Chapter 4 was supposed to serve as the franchise's finale. At the end of the fourth film, Winston Scott (Ian McShane) visits Wick's gravestone, located beside the one for his wife, Helen. Wick presumably died from his injuries sustained from the duel in Paris. As Winston walks away, Wick's dog is looking at something in the background. Could be this be Wick himself?

Read more