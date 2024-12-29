Glen Powell goes undercover in the first teaser for ‘Chad Powers’

Glen Powell had a pretty good year in 2024. One of his big roles in 2025, though, will see him moving to the small screen. Hulu just released its first teaser for Chad Powers, a half-hour sports comedy that Powell co-created with Michael Waldron.

In the series, Powell plays Russ Holiday, a former star college quarterback bound for the NFL who ruins his prospects because of behavioral problems. In order to get another shot, he adopts a new identity as Chad Powers, and “walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers,” per the official description.

Chad Powers | Official Teaser | Hulu

The first teaser for the series gives us peaks at Powell as both characters. The series is based on a 2022 sketch from Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and ESPN+ in which Eli Manning disguised himself as Chad Powers and participated in a walk-on tryout for the Penn State football team. That sketch was just 10 minutes long, though, so making a full series out of it will likely require quite a bit of fleshing out.

The cast also includes Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson, and the series is set to debut in the fall of 2025.

Powell’s star emerged fully formed in 2024 thanks to his starring roles in projects like Twisterse and Hit Man, which proved that he had the charisma necessary to become a full-blown movie star. Powell seems to know, though, that unlike in decades past, there’s no shame in toggling between star vehicles on TV and those on the big screen.