 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

A Thousand Blows teaser reveals first look at new series from Peaky Blinders creator

By
Stephen Graham walks shirtless in A Thousand Blows.
Hulu

“No one gets to take from me and live. No one,” vows Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), a dangerous criminal kingpin, in the first teaser trailer for A Thousand Blows. The forthcoming drama is the latest TV offering from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Like his most successful and beloved TV effort, too, A Thousand Blows will both explore England’s history and immerse viewers in a criminal underworld full of tension, deceit, and violence.

Inspired by numerous real-life stories, the series is set in the East End of London in the 1880s. It follows two friends from Jamaica, Hezekiah (Malachi Kirby) and Alec (Francis Lovehall), as they find themselves fighting for their lives in East London’s criminal underground. Once there, Hezekiah and Alec not only cross paths with Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), the leader of an all-female gang, but also make an unfortunate enemy of Graham’s Sugar, whose criminal viciousness is reflected in his skill as an illegal boxer.

Recommended Videos

In addition to Graham, Kirby, Lovehall, and Doherty, the cast for A Thousand Blows also includes Ziggy Heath, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Tom Davis, and Ella Lily Hyland. The series recently premiered its first two episodes at this year’s London Film Festival. You can check out its debut trailer below.

A Thousand Blows | Teaser Trailer | Hulu

Knight is one of the busiest creators working in Hollywood right now. One need only look at his slate of 2024 releases, which includes two high-profile projects he wrote in the Elisabeth Moss-led FX espionage thriller The Veil and Pablo Larraín’s new Angelina Jolie-starring Oscar contender Maria, for proof of that. Even by Knight’s standards, though, 2025 is shaping up to be a particularly noteworthy year.

Not only is A Thousand Blows expected to make its highly anticipated premiere next year but Netflix is also set to release Knight’s long-awaited feature film follow-up to Peaky Blinders. That project, titled The Immortal Man, began filming in late September with Heart of Stone director Tom Harper at its helm and Cillian Murphy officially back as Peaky Blinders anti-hero Tommy Shelby. The film, which is also set to star Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth opposite Murphy, boasts a screenplay penned by Knight.

There is, obviously, huge anticipation surrounding The Immortal Man‘s release. It looks like A Thousand Blows has the potential to be another breakout smash hit for Knight, though. At least, if its first teaser is any indication, it certainly looks like it’ll deliver similar vibes and thrills as Peaky Blinders. That possibility alone makes it one of next year’s most promising TV titles.

A Thousand Blows is set to premiere on Hulu sometime in 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley reveals why she finds her return as Rey ‘scary’
star wars daisy ridley rey jedi order movie return scary smirks on tatooine in episode 9 the rise of skywalker

Last year, Lucasfilm announced a handful of promising new film projects set within the Star Wars universe, including one that will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order following the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy subsequently confirmed in an interview with IGN that the film will take place 15 years after the conclusion of Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy and will find the Jedi "in disarray" and Rey trying to rebuild the Order "based on the books, based on what she promised Luke (Mark Hamill)."

Since then, progress on the project has been slow. Its original writers, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, departed the project in March 2023, and their replacement, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, reportedly parted ways with the film recently as well. For her part, Daisy Ridley has remained fairly tight-lipped about the project and its status. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, she did open up about actually preparing to reprise her life-changing Star Wars role.

Read more
The 25 best YouTube videos for kids (October 2024)
Mark Rober holding out a drone while giving the commencement speech at MIT.

Whether you like it or not, kids are going to watch YouTube. The site is filled with a seemingly endless selection of videos from which to choose. With older kids, you don't want them watching content that's not appropriate, or stuff that will "rot their brain." With younger kids, while you might not want to plop them in front of a screen for hours on end, there are helpful, educational videos worth watching with them for short spurts of time.

We have scoured YouTube to bring you this list of the best YouTube videos for kids. There are options for kids of all ages, each with an educational component that's also fun and engaging. For older kids, there are videos that will help them with their homework, presented in a style they'll appreciate. There are even inspirational ones to give them a little pick-me-up when they need it.
Baby's First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
Rock 'N Learn
Best for Ages 1-3
Baby’s First Words - Colors, Clothes, Toys & More | When will my toddler speak?
The sooner you can introduce your babies and toddlers to letters, numbers, words, and colors, the better. Even though it might not seem like it’s sinking in, it might very well be. This adorable video begins with cartoon kids scuttling into a room one by one, showing a card with the image of a specific item on it, like a couch, table, door, and more. The word appears underneath, along with close-up images of lips annunciating these words to help toddlers imitate them.
What’s great is that two images are shown for each item so kids don’t think every truck has to look like a big red one or every ball is bright blue. The video progresses to show different colors in a similar fashion as well. You can play it with your toddler daily for a short 12-minute learning session. With the repetition, your toddlers will pick up things eventually and be saying and identifying everything from cars to blocks and shoes in no time.

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by November 1
Brad Pitt runs down a street with soldiers.

Unfortunately, the end of the month on Netflix means several movies will be exiting the service. Several movies with Chucky the killer doll — including Bride of Chucky, Child’s Play 2, and Child’s Play 3 — are leaving right after Halloween. The Expendables franchise and two Magic Mike movies will also be following suit.

Overall, over 40 movies will be leaving Netflix by November 1. Before the month ends, peruse this list and see if anything catches your eye. While some of these movies will go to other streaming services, others may be in limbo with no home, so watch them now before it's too late. Our three recommendations are a zombie action movie, a harrowing drama, and an underrated horror flick.

Read more