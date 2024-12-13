 Skip to main content
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (December 13-15)

By
Jacqueline McKenzie and Guy Pearce in The Convert.
Jump Film & Television

Disney bundle subscribers surely know by now that Hulu is the superior option among streamers owned by the Mous House, simply because it has a lot more movies and shows than Disney+ does. During this week in particular, Hulu has picked up a pair of independent films that would simply get lost among Disney+’s endless franchises. But over on this streamer, both of those films made our list of the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our picks include the first installment of a long-running romance franchise, a historical drama, and dark comedy. But if you’re looking for something more festive, we do have a list of the best Christmas movies on Hulu as well.

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Step Up (2006)

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum in Step Up.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

There aren’t a lot of romantic dance drama franchises around, but Step Up practically reinvented the genre with a film that spawned five sequels. Channing Tatum (Deadpool & Wolverine) stars as Tyler Gage, a dancer and car thief who is sentenced to a lengthy period of community service for vandalizing the Maryland School of Arts. While working there as a janitor, Tyler sees one of the students, Nora Clark (Jenna Dewan), perform, and he incorporates some of her dance moves into his own routine with his friends.

This doesn’t go unnoticed by Nora, who approaches Tyler to be her partner in a dance routine when she desperately needs one. The unusual arrangement that gets approved by the school, but it soon turns out that the futures of both Tyler and Nora are on the line in their shared showcase. And there are undeniable romantic feelings between them as well.

Watch Step Up on Hulu.

The Convert (2023)

Guy Pearce in The Convert.
Jump Film & Television

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) gives a compelling performance in The Convert as Thomas Munro, a former soldier turned minister. In the early 19th century, Munro arrives in New Zealand with the intent to preach to the local Māori tribes and help convert them to his religion. To his shock, Munro discovers that two of the tribes are at each other’s throats, which plays into the interests of his native country, Britain.

Munro’s personal spiritual redemption is very important to him, and he refuses to allow a young woman, Maianui (Antonio Te Maioha), to be murdered by the other tribe. And while Munro does attempt to convert Maianui to Christianity, his growing disdain for his fellow British citizens has Munro considering crossing a line to help the Māori tribes make peace.

Watch The Convert on Hulu.

Coup! (2024)

Peter Sarsgaard in The Coup!
Greenwich Entertainment

Peter Sarsgaard’s Floyd Monk seems to be under the impression that in order to eat the rich, he must first serve the rich. And so he does in The Coup! under an assumed name. Jay “J.C.” Horton (Billy Magnussen) and his wife, Julie (Sarah Gadon), hire Floyd to be the cook in a mansion on their isolated island during the influenza pandemic of 1918.

As conditions on the island deteriorate, Floyd doesn’t have to use too much manipulation to get the rest of the servants to stage an insurrection against the Hortons. J.C. can barely believe it, but in the struggle to come, his cook is holding all of the cards.

Watch Coup! on Hulu.

