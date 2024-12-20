 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (December 20-22)

By
Chevy Chase in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’ve been watching your calendars, then you know this is the penultimate weekend of 2024, and the last before Christmas. While you may have to do some last-minute shopping or errands, Hulu has plenty of films to keep you entertained when you get home. If you’re feeling especially festive, you may want to catch the best Christmas movies on Hulu, one of which also landed on our list of the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our first selection of the week is an underrated horror film that hit theaters earlier this year, followed by one of our favorite Christmas movies, as well as Hugh Jackman’s greatest musical to date.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Cuckoo (2024)

Hunter Schafer in Cuckoo.
Neon

If you know what a cuckoo bird is, then you may have some inklin as to why the horror film Cuckoo shares the same name. But it’s best to come into this movie cold and unsure of what’s happening, just like Gretchen (Hunter Schafer), the teenage girl at the heart of the story. Gretchen has recently lost her mother when she’s forced to move to the German alps alongside her father, Luis (Marton Csokas), her stepmother, Beth (Jessica Henwick), and her half-sister, Alma (Mila Lieu).

Alma is mute, and thus can’t explain why a strange sound causes her seizures. However, Gretchen realizes that something sinister is going on around them, and it’s centered on her father’s boss, Herr König (Dan Stevens), as well as a hooded woman who leaves something unexpected in her wake.

Watch Cuckoo on Hulu.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Clark and Ellen Griswold in "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation."
Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

The irony about National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation becoming a holiday classic is that it’s not a traditionally heartwarming film and it was never trying to be. Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) went a little crazy in the first Vacation film, but he’s feeling a lot better now. And this year, Clark is determined to give his wife, Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and their children, Audrey (Juliette Lewis) and Rusty (Johnny Galecki), a great Christmas experience. He probably would have, too, if in-laws from both sides of the family hadn’t descended upon their home.

The most outrageous holiday interloper is Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid), who is technically the husband of Ellen’s cousin, Catherine (Miriam Flynn). Eddie just brings an additional level of chaos to the household, and he has an unfortunate tendency to take things too literally. That may come back to haunt Clark sooner than he thinks.

Watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Hulu.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

The cast of The Greatest Showman.
20th Century Studios

About seven years before he reprised his iconic Marvel role in Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman starred in The Greatest Showman, the holiday musical sensation of 2017. The film casts Jackman as P. T. Barnum, a man whose big dreams simply can’t be contained. When his humble life crumbles to pieces, Barnum slowly puts together a circus of acrobats, freaks, and wonders.

Barnum’s partner, Phillip Carlyle (Zac Efron), soon realizes that he only has eyes for Anne Wheeler (Zendaya), one of the best performers in the circus. But despite their shared feelings, the 19th century doesn’t offer a lot of tolerance for their interracial romance. There’s potential heartbreak ahead, but also soaring musical numbers that make this 20th Century Fox film feel more like a live-action Disney movie than anything else.

Watch The Greatest Showman on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 great BritBox shows you should watch in December 2024
The cast of Being Human.

If you're tired of the options on services like Netflix and Hulu, you might be looking for something a little more off the beaten path. BritBox is not nearly as big as those other streaming services, but its selection of British films and TV shows makes it a worthwhile subscription nonetheless.

If you're looking for great shows to check out there this month, we've got you covered. We've selected three excellent series that are all available on BritBox, each of which has a slightly different tone. No matter what you're looking for, you'll hopefully find it in these selections.

Read more
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in December 2024
Bruce Willis in Die Hard 2.

Sometimes, the Christmas season means Christmas action movies on Hulu. Especially if the streamer has Die Hard for the holidays, as it does this year. But since everyone talks about Die Hard as a Christmas film, we decided to go with Die Hard 2 -- which is also set at Christmas -- as one of the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in December.

Our other picks include the film that made Keanu Reeves an action star five years before The Matrix, as well as the movie that gave Russell Crowe his first -- and to date, only -- Oscar win for Best Actor.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (December 13-15)
A woman hold flowers in The Diplomat.

The holiday season can be the perfect time to dive into a new show, but picking the right one for you can be trickier than it might seem. Netflix is filled with great shows worth watching, but the algorithm isn't always pushing the stuff you want to watch.

Thankfully, we've got you covered with three underrated shows that are definitely worth your time this month. From a long-running drama to a fizzy comedy, the shows on this list are guaranteed to give you a worthwhile distraction.

Read more