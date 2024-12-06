 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (December 6-8)

By
three great hulu movies you need to stream this weekend december 6 8 2024 the muppets movie amy adams hero
Walt Disney Pictures

As we head into the first full weekend of December, Hulu remains the go-to destination for movie lovers. Netflix may have a bigger library, but Hulu has a stronger lineup overall, having recently added a fresh batch of films for the month. And now it’s time to share our picks for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our first choice is one of the rare action films to win an Oscar for Best Picture, followed by a classic romantic drama, and a comedy reboot that brought some much-needed heart back to a franchise.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Gladiator (2000)

Russell Crowe standing and yelling in a scene from Gladiator.
Universal Pictures

As of December 1, Gladiator is back on Hulu. It’s perfect timing, considering Gladiator II is currently doing very well in theaters. Ridley Scott did not win Best Director for this movie, so he’ll just have to be satisfied with his Best Picture Oscar win for this flick. Russell Crowe had the defining role of his career as Maximus, a general in the Roman army who has the favor of the emperor, Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). So much so, that Marcus chooses Maximus to be his successor in order to restore Rome’s republic.

Joker‘s Joaquin Phoenix co-stars as Marcus’ insane son, Commodus, and he’s not about to let his birthright slip away. In short order, Commodus murders his father, seizes the empire, and has Maximus’ family killed. Maximus himself is reduced to a slave fighting in the arena, but he’s so good at dealing out death as a gladiator that he has a chance to find glory and get his revenge on Commodus.

Watch Gladiator on Hulu.

Sommersby (1993)

Richard Gere and Jodie Foster in Sommersby.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Sommersby features a sizzling romance between Richard Gere and Jodie Foster‘s Jack and Laurel Sommersby, which is unusual because Laurel isn’t fully convinced that Jack is really her husband. Before the Civil War, Jack was an abusive lout, but he’s returned home a changed man who shows genuine love and compassion for his wife and child.

Jack not only revitalizes his marriage, he focuses on rebuilding their town and lifting up their neighbors, including the recently freed slaves. This goes over poorly with Laurel’s jilted suitor, Orin Meacham (Bill Pullman), and several other violent racists. However, Jack’s grand ambitions and his entire life could fall apart if anyone can prove that he’s not who he says he is.

Watch Sommersby on Hulu.

The Muppets (2011)

Jason Segel, Amy Adams, and friends in The Muppets.
Walt Disney Pictures

Disney has owned Jim Henson’s Muppets for decades, and the company hasn’t always known how to handle these iconic characters. However, The Muppets is such a wonderfully charming movie that it feels like a worthy update. Jason Segel stars as Gary, the older adoptive brother of a Muppet named Walter (Peter Linz), as well as the boyfriend of Mary (Amy Adams). Because he’s a Muppet living in a man’s world, Walter is aimless until he joins Gary and Mary on a trip to Los Angeles to see the original Muppet studio.

Walter soon stumbles upon a plan to destroy the Muppets’ legacy by the unsubtly named oil barren Tex Richman (Chris Cooper). To save everything the Muppets stand for, Walter, Gary, and Mary convince Kermit to get the band back together and reunite for a special fundraising event. As all of this plays out, Gary and Walter have to decide who they are and where they belong.

Watch The Muppets on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
Sinbad and Arnold Schwarzenegger stand back to back in a crowd outside in Jingle All the Way.

If you’re looking for a new movie to watch -- perhaps something to surprise your spouse, family, friends, roommate, or group for movie night -- we have you covered. There are tons of underrated movies that so many people either don’t pay attention to or critique for all the wrong reasons.

In the true spirit of the holidays, two of the three underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December are holiday-themed. One you can watch with the kids, the other is best to watch with adults only.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
Nathan Fillion speaking to another man looking annoyed in Con Man.

So, you already worked your way through all eight episodes of Cross, rewatched Hannibal for the third time, and now you’re looking for something new -- or even old -- to watch. We have you covered with three underrated shows on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December.

Two of these shows are new, while the third is a hidden gem that stars Nathan Fillion. You might not even have heard of it as it was initially launched as a web series following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Read more
NFL Week 13 games today: schedule, channels, live streams for December 1
Two Eagles run on the football field.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for the NFL. NFL games are played on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Sunday, and Monday. Week 13 started with an entertaining game between the Detroit Lions (11-1) and Chicago Bears (4-11). The matchup came down to a mismanaged two-minute drill by the Bears, who ended up losing 23-20.

11 NFL games will be played in Week 13 on December 1. The top game will feature the red-hot Eagles traveling to Baltimore to play the Ravens. Stream every game by purchasing a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. Below, check out the NFL Week 13 schedule, with times, channels, and streaming information.
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons start time, channel, and live stream

Read more