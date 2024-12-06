3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (December 6-8)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Gladiator (2000) Sommersby (1993) The Muppets (2011)

As we head into the first full weekend of December, Hulu remains the go-to destination for movie lovers. Netflix may have a bigger library, but Hulu has a stronger lineup overall, having recently added a fresh batch of films for the month. And now it’s time to share our picks for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our first choice is one of the rare action films to win an Oscar for Best Picture, followed by a classic romantic drama, and a comedy reboot that brought some much-needed heart back to a franchise.

Gladiator (2000)

As of December 1, Gladiator is back on Hulu. It’s perfect timing, considering Gladiator II is currently doing very well in theaters. Ridley Scott did not win Best Director for this movie, so he’ll just have to be satisfied with his Best Picture Oscar win for this flick. Russell Crowe had the defining role of his career as Maximus, a general in the Roman army who has the favor of the emperor, Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). So much so, that Marcus chooses Maximus to be his successor in order to restore Rome’s republic.

Joker‘s Joaquin Phoenix co-stars as Marcus’ insane son, Commodus, and he’s not about to let his birthright slip away. In short order, Commodus murders his father, seizes the empire, and has Maximus’ family killed. Maximus himself is reduced to a slave fighting in the arena, but he’s so good at dealing out death as a gladiator that he has a chance to find glory and get his revenge on Commodus.

Watch Gladiator on Hulu.

Sommersby (1993)

Sommersby features a sizzling romance between Richard Gere and Jodie Foster‘s Jack and Laurel Sommersby, which is unusual because Laurel isn’t fully convinced that Jack is really her husband. Before the Civil War, Jack was an abusive lout, but he’s returned home a changed man who shows genuine love and compassion for his wife and child.

Jack not only revitalizes his marriage, he focuses on rebuilding their town and lifting up their neighbors, including the recently freed slaves. This goes over poorly with Laurel’s jilted suitor, Orin Meacham (Bill Pullman), and several other violent racists. However, Jack’s grand ambitions and his entire life could fall apart if anyone can prove that he’s not who he says he is.

Watch Sommersby on Hulu.

The Muppets (2011)

Disney has owned Jim Henson’s Muppets for decades, and the company hasn’t always known how to handle these iconic characters. However, The Muppets is such a wonderfully charming movie that it feels like a worthy update. Jason Segel stars as Gary, the older adoptive brother of a Muppet named Walter (Peter Linz), as well as the boyfriend of Mary (Amy Adams). Because he’s a Muppet living in a man’s world, Walter is aimless until he joins Gary and Mary on a trip to Los Angeles to see the original Muppet studio.

Walter soon stumbles upon a plan to destroy the Muppets’ legacy by the unsubtly named oil barren Tex Richman (Chris Cooper). To save everything the Muppets stand for, Walter, Gary, and Mary convince Kermit to get the band back together and reunite for a special fundraising event. As all of this plays out, Gary and Walter have to decide who they are and where they belong.

Watch The Muppets on Hulu.