3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (February 21-23)

Because February is the shortest month of the year, this is the final weekend before March arrives. The good news is that Hulu is facing the end of February with a handful of newly arrived films, including Longlegs, a really great horror flick that made waves last year. And that’s just the first of three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our other picks include a sci-fi thriller that fell way under the radar, as well as a rom-com that’s still charming nearly 23 years after its release.

Longlegs (2024)

Nicolas Cage hasn’t always made the most prudent choices about which films to star in, but he hit it out of the park with Longlegs. This movie was one of the best horror thrillers of 2024, and a showcase for scream queen Maika Monroe as she enters the Jodie Foster stage of her career.

In the 1990s, FBI agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is obsessed with solving a series of murders by the serial killer known as Longlegs (Cage). All of Longlegs’ victims are family members, and he’s staged the crime scenes to appear as if fathers are killing their wives and children before leaving occult symbols in their wake. Despite Lee’s apparent psychic abilities, this case pushes her to her limits. The only way to find and identify Longlegs may rest upon his only surviving victim, Carrie Anne Camera (Kiernan Shipka).

Watch Longlegs on Hulu.

Things Will Be Different (2024)

Things Will Be Different is a low-budget sci-fi thriller that offers a refreshingly unique take on the multiverse. Siblings Joseph (Adam David Thompson) and Sidney (Riley Dandy) have just pulled off a desperate robbery, and they’re holed up in a farmhouse that can send people to alternate timelines to escape the heat from law enforcement.

Joseph and Sidney successfully exit their world and enter a parallel timeline. Unfortunately for this brother-and-sister duo, getting back to their timeline won’t be nearly as simple. Sidney and Joseph may actually be stuck in their new world, and that’s unacceptable to Sidney because, more than anything else in life, she wants to reunite with her daughter.

Watch Things Will Be Different on Hulu.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

At the height of her rom-com powers, Reese Witherspoon headlined Sweet Home Alabama as Melanie Carmichael, a Southern gal who made it big in New York City as a fashion designer. Melanie is even set to marry Andrew Hennings (Patrick Dempsey), the son of New York’s mayor, Kate Hennings (Candice Bergen).

There’s just one big problem in Melanie’s seemingly perfect life: She’s still technically married to her childhood sweetheart, Jake Perry (Josh Lucas). Jake has steadfastly refused to sign Melanie’s divorce papers since she left town years ago, so she’s forced to return and get him to do so by any means necessary. In the process, Melanie discovers that her feelings for Jake haven’t entirely gone away, and neither have his feelings for her.

Watch Sweet Home Alabama on Hulu.