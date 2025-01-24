 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (January 24-26)

By
Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg in A Real Pain.
Searchlight Pictures

The end of the month is almost always bone dry when it comes to new films to watch on any of the streaming services. But for the final weekend of January 2025, there’s a trio of great Hulu movies that you need to stream. And they couldn’t be more different from each other.

Our first pick for the week is an understated character study between two men, while the second is the prototypical action movie of the mid-90s. Finally, our last pick is a movie that we aren’t allowed to refer to by name.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

A Real Pain (2024)

The cast of A Real Pain.
Searchlight Pictures

Jesse Eisenberg wrote, directed, and stars in A Real Pain alongside Kieran Culkin. The film follows David Kaplan (Eisenberg) and his cousin, Benjamin “Benji” Kaplan (Culkin), as they accompany a Holocaust tour group in Europe to reconnect to their identities as Jewish men.

However, the cousins are estranged following Benji’s recent suicide attempt, and the obvious friction between them affects the group. This journey isn’t just about David and Benji’s cultural and religious history. It’s about their bond and whether anything can be done to save their connection.

Watch A Real Pain on Hulu.

The Rock (1996)

Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in The Rock.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

The Rock is such an unapologetic, big, dumb action movie that it’s hard not to love it. Director Michael Bay got Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage to ham things up together after Ed Harris’ Brigadier General Francis X. Hummel leads a team of renegade marines to seize control of Alcatraz Island and threaten the city of San Francisco with a bioweapon attack if their demands aren’t met.

John Mason (Connery) is a former MI6 agent who may be the only man alive who successfully escaped Alcatraz. In exchange for a pardon, Mason agrees to accompany Dr. Stanley Goodspeed (Cage) on a mission to Alcatraz to disable the weapons and free the hostages. However, Mason still has some enemies in the U.S. government, and even Hummel can’t trust the men under his command to do the right thing when millions of lives are on the line.

Watch The Rock on Hulu.

Untitled Amy Adams Werewolf Adjacent Movie (2024)

Amy Adams in Nightbitch.
Searchlight Films

We know this film has a title, but since the name contains an expletive, we aren’t allowed to use it on this site. Regardless, one of last year’s under-the-radar releases has found a streaming home on Hulu. Amy Adams plays an unnamed mother who is suffering from a very severe case of postpartum depression. She’s given birth to a new son, and neither her husband (Scoot McNairy) nor anyone around in her life can understand what she’s going through.

Even the mother is at a loss when she starts undergoing an apparent metamorphosis into a canine. At least she isn’t turning into an actual werewolf! But the question at the heart of this film is whether the mother’s transformations into a dog are real or if she’s losing her mind and her marriage to a delusion.

Watch Untitled Amy Adams Werewolf Adjacent Movie on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in January 2025
The cast of About a Boy.

One of the perks of Peacock is that NBC's entire 2025 TV season can be streaming for you at a moment's notice, if you don't mind waiting a week between new episodes. Although we prefer to bank up a few episodes of series like Found, so we can binge them at our leisure. That recent crime drama is one our picks for the three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch in January 2025.

Our other two picks include a very effective TV adaptation of a rom-com film, as well as a Peacock original series that goes to some wild places in science fiction and theology.

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
Peter Hermann, Sutton Foster, and Nico Tortorella in Younger.

After closing out strong in 2024, Netflix is keeping the momentum going with an exciting slate of new and returning shows this month. One of the most popular shows on Netflix, The Night Agent, returns with a new mission in season 2 on January 23. Speaking on missions, The Recruit, an espionage adventure series, returns for its sophomore season one week later on January 30.

Those are only two of the many shows available to stream with the click of a button. From dramas and comedies to horrors and thrillers, Netflix always adds more shows to its vault every month. Some of these shows are criminally underrated and deserve recognition. Examples of these undervalued shows include a TV Land sitcom, a wrestling program, and a superhero drama.

Read more
3 PBS shows you should watch in January 2025
Kate Phillips in Miss Scarlet.

PBS has such a powerhouse lineup in January that we weren't able to find a place for Antiques Roadshow when narrowing the choices down to three ... and that's one of the top shows on the Public Broadcast System! PBS has endured for decades by giving viewers programming options that the broadcast and cable channels wouldn't. And that's still true even in the streaming era.

Our picks for the three PBS shows you should watch in January include two British dramas returning for their fifth seasons, as well as the 11th season of another breakout hit.

Read more