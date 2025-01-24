3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (January 24-26)

Table of Contents Table of Contents A Real Pain (2024) The Rock (1996) Untitled Amy Adams Werewolf Adjacent Movie (2024)

The end of the month is almost always bone dry when it comes to new films to watch on any of the streaming services. But for the final weekend of January 2025, there’s a trio of great Hulu movies that you need to stream. And they couldn’t be more different from each other.

Our first pick for the week is an understated character study between two men, while the second is the prototypical action movie of the mid-90s. Finally, our last pick is a movie that we aren’t allowed to refer to by name.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

A Real Pain (2024)

Jesse Eisenberg wrote, directed, and stars in A Real Pain alongside Kieran Culkin. The film follows David Kaplan (Eisenberg) and his cousin, Benjamin “Benji” Kaplan (Culkin), as they accompany a Holocaust tour group in Europe to reconnect to their identities as Jewish men.

However, the cousins are estranged following Benji’s recent suicide attempt, and the obvious friction between them affects the group. This journey isn’t just about David and Benji’s cultural and religious history. It’s about their bond and whether anything can be done to save their connection.

Watch A Real Pain on Hulu.

The Rock (1996)

The Rock is such an unapologetic, big, dumb action movie that it’s hard not to love it. Director Michael Bay got Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage to ham things up together after Ed Harris’ Brigadier General Francis X. Hummel leads a team of renegade marines to seize control of Alcatraz Island and threaten the city of San Francisco with a bioweapon attack if their demands aren’t met.

John Mason (Connery) is a former MI6 agent who may be the only man alive who successfully escaped Alcatraz. In exchange for a pardon, Mason agrees to accompany Dr. Stanley Goodspeed (Cage) on a mission to Alcatraz to disable the weapons and free the hostages. However, Mason still has some enemies in the U.S. government, and even Hummel can’t trust the men under his command to do the right thing when millions of lives are on the line.

Watch The Rock on Hulu.

Untitled Amy Adams Werewolf Adjacent Movie (2024)

We know this film has a title, but since the name contains an expletive, we aren’t allowed to use it on this site. Regardless, one of last year’s under-the-radar releases has found a streaming home on Hulu. Amy Adams plays an unnamed mother who is suffering from a very severe case of postpartum depression. She’s given birth to a new son, and neither her husband (Scoot McNairy) nor anyone around in her life can understand what she’s going through.

Even the mother is at a loss when she starts undergoing an apparent metamorphosis into a canine. At least she isn’t turning into an actual werewolf! But the question at the heart of this film is whether the mother’s transformations into a dog are real or if she’s losing her mind and her marriage to a delusion.

Watch Untitled Amy Adams Werewolf Adjacent Movie on Hulu.