3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (November 22-24)

By
Andy holds onto Rain's shoulder in Alien: Romulus.
Murray Close / 20th Century Studios

Hulu is never going to have all of the flashy original movies that Netflix has, but it’s going to have its share of box office hits now and then. This week, one of last summer’s sleeper hits, Alien: Romulus, is making its streaming debut on Hulu. And that film more than earned its place on our weekly list of the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

Our other picks include a period drama that has a great cast, as well a sports comedy from an actress-turned-talk show host.

Alien: Romulus (2024)

A man helps a woman point a gun in Alien: Romulus.
20th Century Studios

If you watch Alien: Romulus closely, then you’ll notice that director Fede Álvarez includes callbacks for all of the films that came before it. Even two of the franchise’s less-popular flicks get a shout-out late in the story with a truly unsettling creature design. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Álvarez had a mandate to make the Xenomorphs and facehuggers scary again, and he did just that. Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny), her android Andy (David Jonsson), Kay Harrison (Isabela Merced), and everyone else foolish enough to step on a deserted space station are going to discover just how terrifying these aliens can be. These kids really thought they were going to get a better life by scavenging for supplies. The reality is that they’ll be lucky if any of them escape with their lives.

Watch Alien: Romulus on Hulu.

Firebrand (2023)

Alicia Vikander and the cast of Firebrand.
MetFilm Distribution

Firebrand flew under the radar, but it might find new life on Hulu. Tomb Raider‘s Alicia Vikander stars as Katherine Parr, the sixth wife of Henry VIII (Jude Law). And unlike Henry’s previous wives, Katherine would very much like to survive her marriage to the king.

As the Queen, Katherine has a sensible grasp of power and a relatively good relationship with Henry’s children, Elizabeth (Junia Rees), Mary (Patsy Ferran), and Edward (Eddie Marsan). She also has enemies at court who want to turn the king against her. Katherine’s a sharp woman, but even her skills are put to the test as she tries to retain the king’s favor and spare her life.

Watch Firebrand on Hulu.

Whip It (2009)

The cast of Whip It.
Searchlight Pictures

Drew Barrymore has produced a lot of movies, but she’s spent so much time being a talk show host that it’s easy to forget that she once directed and co-starred in the sports comedy Whip It. Elliot Page stars as Bliss Cavendar, a young woman who is tired of being a beauty queen. Once she sees the roller derby team known as the Hurl Scouts in action, Bliss knows she wants to be one of them.

To do so, Bliss has to lie about her age. She’s got a natural talent that impresses her teammates Maggie Mayhem (Kristen Wiig), Smashley Simpson (Barrymore), and Bloody Holly (Zoë Bell). However, Bliss also makes a rival out of Iron Maiden (Juliette Lewis) and neglects her closest friend, Pash (Alia Shawkat), to chase her new dream.

Watch Whip It on Hulu.

