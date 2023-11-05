3 underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in November

There’s nothing better than a free movie, and Amazon Freevee is the best option for streaming fans who don’t want to pay a monthly fee to enjoy films from the past and the present. Much like everything on Prime Video, Freevee’s selection ranges from genuine Hollywood hits to some really bad low-budget flicks that might be better off forgotten.

Nevertheless, Freevee gives action fans plenty of options every month. Our top choices for November include one of the wildest Western action flicks from the ’80s, a chase movie, and a very enjoyable Jean-Claude Van Damme film. These are the three underrated action movies on Amazon Freevee that you should watch in November.

Young Guns (1988)

Did you know that Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez) was once a fully deputized agent of the law? Young Guns actually sticks pretty close to the real history of Billy, nee William H. Bonney, and his Regulators. When an ambitious rancher named John Tunstall (Terence Stamp) is murdered, his loyal ranch hands — Billy, Josiah Gordon “Doc” Scurlock (Kiefer Sutherland), Jose Chavez y Chavez (Lou Diamond Phillips), Richard “Dick” Brewer (Charlie Sheen), “Dirty” Steve Stephens (Scream 6‘s Dermot Mulroney), and Charlie Bowdre (Casey Siemaszko) — are given the full authority to bring his killers to justice.

However, the Regulators’ brand of justice quickly gets them branded as outlaws and they face enemies on multiple sides. With no other options, Billy and his gang become a legendary band of outlaws.

Judgment Night (1993)

A night out with the guys takes a nightmarish turn for Frank Wyatt (Emilio Estevez), his brother, John (Stephen Dorff), and their friends in Judgment Night. After taking a few poorly chosen detours into one of Chicago’s worst neighborhoods, Frank, John, Mike Peterson (Cuba Gooding Jr.), and Ray Cochran (Jeremy Piven) witness a local crime lord, Fallon (Denis Leary), murder Teddy (Michael DeLorenzo), a man who dared to steal from him.

Of course, Fallon can’t simply let the friends go after they saw that. He also seems to relish the opportunity to kill them. This sets up a desperate chase throughout the night as Frank and his group try to stay one step ahead of Fallon. And not even their affluence can help them get out of this mess alive.

Timecop (1994)

Out of all the movies that Jean-Claude Van Damme has ever Van Dammed, Timecop may be the most fun. It’s got all of the martial arts action that Van Damme has been known for, as well as a great premise that is neatly summed up in its one word title. Van Damme portrays Max Walker, an agent of the Time Enforcement Commission, which was created to prevent changes to history. In 2004, Walker is haunted by the murder of his wife, Melissa Walker (Mia Sara), 10 years earlier, and unaware of that incident’s connections to his current case. But soon enough, Walker is drawn back to 1994 as a conspiracy threatens to tear down the TEC from within.

Ron Silver easily has the best performance in the movie as two versions of Sen. Aaron McComb, the corrupt politician from 2004 and his slightly less evil self from 1994. He makes such a good foil for Van Damme’s Walker that it’s almost a shame that the story didn’t give them more scenes together.

