3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in March 2025

A woman and male dance in the rain.
Touchstone Pictures

Fresh off her dominance at the 2025 Oscars, Anora finally heads to Hulu on March 17. Sean Baker’s romantic dramedy stars Mikey Madison as Ani, a Brooklyn sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch. The first half resembles a fever dream, while the second half becomes a nightmare. Anora is an excellent Best Picture winner and can now find an audience at home.

Anora should attract a lot of eyeballs. However, there is a wide selection of under-the-radar movies ready to be streamed with the click of a button. The underrated movies featured in March include a rom-com from a famous author, an invigorating dance film, and a steamy thriller.

The Last Song (2010)

Miley Cyrus stands in front of a car.
Touchstone Pictures

The Notebook gets all the credit as the Nicholas Sparks movie, and rightfully so. It’s Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams — need I say more? The Last Song is middle-tier Sparks, but there’s an argument that it’s in the top five. Miley Cyrus stars as Ronnie Miller, an unruly 17-year-old who has never recovered from her parents’ divorce three years prior.

Ronnie is upset to learn that she and her younger brother Jonah (Bobby Coleman) must live with her estranged father Steve (Greg Kinnear) for the summer in a small Georgia beach town. Initially upset with the decision, Ronnie’s outlook changes after meeting Will (Liam Hemsworth), which leads to a better relationship with her father. Again, it’s hard to top chemistry between two co-stars when they literally fall in love while filming.

Watch The Last Song on Hulu.

Step Up 2: The Streets (2008)

A group of teenagers stand in unison outside a building.
Touchstone Pictures

For all the Step Up fans, the original Step Up has the better love story. It’s hard to top Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan literally falling in love during filming. However, the dancing in Step Up 2: The Streets is far superior to its predecessor. The sequel’s story mirrors the same plot — a rebellious dancer must adapt to the professional setting of a prestigious school.

The rebel in Step Up 2 is Andie (Briana Evigan), a Baltimore teen who aspires to be a street dancer. Heading down the wrong path, Briana is persuaded by Tyler Gage (Tatum) to enroll at the Maryland School of the Arts. Andie feels out of place until the popular Chase (Robert Hoffman) convinces her to form a new crew and compete in the underground dance competition known as The Streets. Is it crazy to say that the final dance scene in the rain is Jon M. Chu’s best sequence as a director?

Watch Step Up 2: The Streets on Hulu.

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Julia Roberts sits in a bath tub and stares.
20th Century Fox

One year after Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts played a distressed housewife in Sleeping with the Enemy. From the outside, Laura Burney (Roberts) lives the good life, thanks to her seemingly perfect husband, Martin (Patrick Bergin). Behind closed doors, Martin is an abusive monster. In desperate need of a chance, Laura fakes her death during a storm and escapes to Iowa.

In the Midwest, Laura changes her name and starts saying Ben Woodward (Kevin Anderson). Life is nearly perfect again until Martin discovers that Laura’s alive and tries to get her back. Sleeping with the Enemy is what we call a “garbage thriller.” It’s not a great movie, but the soap opera storyline is wildly entertaining in this guilty-pleasure thriller.

Watch Sleeping with the Enemy on Hulu.

