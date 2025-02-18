 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in February 2025

A man stands in front of a bed.
Universal Content Productions

Hulu is always at its best when the broadcast networks are in season. It’s also the only major streamer that gets the current seasons of Fox and ABC’s original programming, in addition to its own original shows, and series from around the world.

That means there’s almost always something good to watch on Hulu, as well as a lot of series that fall through the cracks. This is why we’ve put together a list of the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in February. Between an animated comedy from Fox, an ABC News true crime docuseries, and an action thriller based on the Jason Bourne franchise, you’ll have plenty of binge options before we head into March.

Grimsburg (2024-Present)

The cast of Grimsberg.
Fox Entertainment Studios

Although The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers continue to air on Fox, they haven’t been owned by Fox’s parent company since Disney purchased 20th Century Studios in 2019. Grimsburg is among the next generation of Fox animated series that are homegrown at the network, and it’s a mystery/comedy starring Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm as Detective Marvin Flute.

Flute is the go-to detective anytime someone winds up dead in the town of Grimsburg, which seems to happen every week. Although the cases can often be absurd or bizarre, Flute takes everything super seriously. He’s also not very good at dealing with his ex-wife, Harmony (Erinn Hayes), or their son, Stan (Rachel Dratch). But he’s doing his best to be a good dad.

Watch Grimsburg on Hulu.

Scamanda (2025)

Promo art for the Scamanda miniseries.
ABC News

Amanda Riley has certainly made a name for herself; it’s just not in a way that any reasonable person would want. Starting in 2012, Riley convinced her friends, neighbors, and people online to believe that she was terminally ill from cancer. And she took in over $100,000 in donations from her unsuspecting victims while pretending to be dying for almost seven years.

Scamanda was a hit podcast that recounted Riley’s life and crimes before it was turned into a docuseries by ABC News. Riley and her family didn’t participate in this look back at her long con, but the people left in her wake have plenty to say about the person they thought they knew.

Watch Scamanda on Hulu.

Treadstone (2019)

Jeremy Irvine and Emilia Schüle in Treadstone.
Universal Content Productions

What’s Jason Bourne without Jason Bourne? Treadstone tried to answer that question for a single season on USA Network. The Treadstone program was responsible for turning Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne into a ruthless assassin, and he was far from the only victim. The TV series splits its focus between two timeframes, including flashbacks to 1973 as CIA agent John Randolph Bentley (Jeremy Irvine) escapes from Russian captivity only to discover that the Americans aren’t the only ones who can create mind-controlled killers.

In the present, former reporter Tara Coleman (Tracy Ifeachor) and oil driller Doug McKenna (Brian J. Smith) are among the ordinary people caught in Treadstone’s web even after it was shut down. Some of the CIA’s darker aspects won’t let Treadstone die for good, and there are still inactive agents who have no idea that they can be transformed into killers at a moment’s notice.

Watch Treadstone on Hulu.

