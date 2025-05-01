Thunderbolts* now holds an MCU movie record for longest post-credits scene

It wouldn’t be an MCU movie without a post-credits scene. Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* will follow suit and include a post-credits scene. However, this scene now holds a distinct record in the MCU.

Thunderbolts* features a post-credits scene clocking in at two minutes and 54 seconds. Per IGN, that is the longest post-credits scene in an MCU movie. By comparison, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 included five post-credits scenes that totaled two minutes and 51 seconds.

Recommended Videos

While Thunderbolts* owns the record for movies, it’s not the longest post-credits scene in the MCU. That distinction belongs to Hawkeye, the Disney+ TV show. That post-credits scene featured the entire musical sequence from Rogers: The Musical.

Thunderbolts* has the longest post-credits scene in the MCU (if you don’t count a particular musical number) pic.twitter.com/y6QkTOKsPS — IGN (@IGN) April 30, 2025

The Thunderbolts are a group of Marvel antiheroes forced together to form an unlikely team. The group includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

After becoming stuck in a trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), the Thunderbolts must complete a dangerous life-or-death mission. Based on the previous trailer, it will likely involve stopping the Void (Lewis Pullman), the villainous alter ego of Bob/Sentry. The Void is a powerful being who turns people into shadows.

Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Pierce also star.

Emmy winner Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige will produce, while Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez will executive produce.

While Thunderbolts* won’t be as big a hit as last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, it should get Marvel back on track after a series of critical and financial disappointments. Initial tracking estimates Thunderbolts* will open to $70 million to $73 million domestically. With a budget of $180 million, that’s a solid total for an MCU movie post-pandemic.

Marvel Studios will release Thunderbolts* in theaters on May 2.





