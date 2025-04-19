 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tim Allen has revealed the first plot details around Toy Story 5, says it’s ‘a lot about Jessie’

By
Buzz flashes his wrist laser at Woody in Toy Story (1995)
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

More than 30 years after the first Toy Story movie hit theaters and transformed the way we look at animation, we’re now gearing up for Toy Story 5. The movie is set to hit theaters in June 2026, but until quite recently, we didn’t know much about the plot specifics around the film.

In a recent interview with WIVB, Tim Allen offered some of the first details we’ve gotten about the fifth installment, which he’s already clarified is more than just a cash grab. “I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie,” Allen said of the film. “Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.”

Recommended Videos

Allen had previously said that it was “weird” to return to the recording studio for Buzz five years after making Toy Story 4, but said that the story for this fifth installment was worth it.

“It’s a very, very clever story,” Allen said. “Do you wanna do five of these? I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever.”

Andrew Stanton is set to direct Toy Story 5, and the movie will reportedly follow Buzz, Woody and the gang as they take on the electronics that now dominate children’s attention. Stanton is himself a Pixar veteran, having directed Finding Nemo and Wall-E for the studio.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 18-20)
Still from Spotlight

Finding great movies on Amazon Prime Video isn't actually all that difficult. The streaming service is filled with interesting titles, but the challenge is finding the movies that you're going to be most interested in. That's why we've pulled together a list of three underrated titles that are all available on Prime Video.

These movies range across decades and genres, but each of them is one that you might overlook if you don't consider them carefully.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 18–20)
Ralph Fiennes and Carrey Mulligan in The Dig.

Feel like you've already seen everything worth watching on Netflix? Think again. Beneath the countless trendy titles and familiar blockbusters lies a goldmine of underrated films that never got their due. These aren't your typical popular picks, and are actually overlooked films that can deliver unforgettable stories when they find the right audience.

If you're in the mood to mix things up this weekend, why not take a chance on something different? Whether you're looking for a wacky sci-fi story, a heartfelt road comedy, or an acclaimed British drama, the streaming giant has some hidden gems that deserve more attention. These understated flicks can entertain, inspire, and amaze — they definitely deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist.

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 18 – 20)
Shea Whigham and Carrie Coon in Lake George.

Given the success of A Minecraft Movie in theaters, our first instinct for this week's update was to suggest some great Jack Black movies on Hulu. Unfortunately, there aren't any great Jack Black movies on Hulu. Year One and Gulliver's Travels are far from his best work. But while we can't recommend any of Black's films on Hulu right now, there are three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend.

The first is a terrific crime thriller that flew way under the radar last year. Our second pick of the week features Jude Law in a different kind of thriller that dramatizes some dangerous events from the early '80s. And our final pick of the week features an engaging romance between two of the most recognizable TV stars of their era. It's an onscreen pairing that works surprisingly well.

Read more