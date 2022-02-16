Paramount+ reveals its plans for TMNT and Transformers

During the last few years of CBS All Access, the focus was largely on capitalizing on and expanding the Star Trek franchise. It’s even more so now that it’s been rebranded as Paramount+. But Star Trek alone isn’t enough to make Paramount+ stand out in the sea of streaming services. That’s why Paramount+ is taking a couple of big swings with some of the other franchises under the ViacomCBS banner.

Via Deadline, Paramount+ has revealed plans to focus on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers for new movies and shows in the months and years to come. When it comes to the TMNT, those plans include the theatrical slate as well. In conjunction with the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film, Paramount+ is going to have original animated movies that will star prominent TMNT villains. Presumably, that means Shredder, Rocksteady, and Bebop will get the spotlight in their own untold tales.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2023, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing and Jeff Rowe directing. The TMNT animated films starring villains will be Paramount+ exclusives and will also debut next year.

As for the Transformers, Hasbro’s famous “robots in disguise” will be featured in a new animated series, Transformers: Earthspark. This show is geared ftoward younger viewers, and it will follow “a new species of Transformers who must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopts them.” There is also a new (and unrelated) Transformers animated movie scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 19, 2024, from director Josh Cooley.

Paramount+ also disclosed plans for a live-action Monster High musical film, as well as an animated series. There will also be a theatrical PAW Patrol sequel and a PAW Patrol spinoff for Viacom’s streaming service. It’s all part of Paramount+’s drive to bring in younger viewers, and it likely won’t be the only big moves that the streamer makes in the months ahead.

