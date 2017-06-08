Bumblebee and a ‘ninja butler’ throw down in new ‘Transformers’ trailer

Why it matters to you The next installment of one of the Transformers franchise will introduce a number of new characters to the mix, if this trailer is any indication.

Four movies that collectively earned more than $3.7 billion worldwide have made Michael Bay’s live-action Transformers franchise one of the most successful big-screen properties of all time, and the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight looks to continue that winning trend.

The latest trailer for the June release offers quite a bit more footage from the upcoming film, including an impressive action sequence featuring fan-favorite character Bumblebee and another introducing a new character, described by star Mark Wahlberg in the scene as a “robot ninja butler.”

Directed by Bay from a script penned by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Hollowa, and Black Hawk Down writer Ken Nolan, The Last Knight brings back Transformers: Age of Extinction star Wahlberg as Cade Yeager and promises to “shatter the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefine what it means to be a hero.” While veteran franchise robot characters Bumblebee and Optimus Prime clearly return for The Last Knight, as well as several other nonhuman characters, both hero and villain, the film also introduces new human characters played by Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) and Da Vinci’s Demons actress Laura Haddock.

The official synopsis of the film describes a war between humans and Transformers, complicated by the disappearance of Optimus Prime at the end of Age of Extinction. The new film also appears to look to the past, and reveal a previously unknown relationship between humans and Transformers throughout humanity’s recorded history.

Other returning franchise veterans in The Last Knight include Josh Duhamel as Lieutenant Colonel Lennox and Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce, and they’ll be joined by newcomers Jerrod Carmichael as Desi, Isabela Moner as the film’s young female lead, and Once Upon A Time actor Liam Carrigan as King Arthur.

On the nonhuman side, the aforementioned Bumblebee and Optimus Prime will be joined by John Goodman again voicing the Autobot named Hound, legendary voice actor Frank Welker as Megatron, Ken Watanabe as the voice of Drift, John DiMaggio as Crosshairs, and Jess Harnell as Barricade. Humans actress Gemma Chan will voice the robot Quintessa, a new addition to the franchise whoappears briefly in the trailer. Veteran voice actor Frank Cullen will once again voice Optimus Prime, as he has done in almost every iteration of the franchise, dating back to the original animated series.

Transformers: The Last Knight will hit theaters June 21.