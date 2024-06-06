Twins vs Yankees live stream: Can you watch for free?

The New York Yankees wrap up their three-game set against the Minnesota Twins tonight at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Stroman and Pablo Lopez will get the starts.

Start time for this one is at 7:05 p.m. ET. It will be televised in local markets on either Bally Sports North or YES Network, while everyone else in the US can watch on MLB Network. Or, if you don’t have cable and want to stream MLB, we’ve put together some different ways you can watch a cable-free live stream of the Twins vs Yankees tonight.

Watch the Twins vs Yankees Live Stream on Sling TV

Simply put, there is no cheaper way to watch a cable-free live stream of MLB Network than Sling TV.

The “Sports Extra” add-on (this can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package) includes both MLB Network and the MLB Network alternate channel. It’s normally $51 per month, which is already less expensive than other live-TV streaming service with MLB Network, but it’s currently available for your first month for just $31. You can also stream the NBA playoffs and stream the NHL playoffs (ABC/ESPN3) if you go the “Sling Orange” route.

Note that Sling doesn’t have regional sports networks, so this wouldn’t be an option if you’re trying to watch Bally Sports or YES Network, but it’s a tremendous value for those seeking a way to watch MLB Network without cable.

Is There a Free Twins vs Yankees Live Stream?

Not only are Fubo and DirecTV Stream the only live-TV streaming services to carry Bally Sports North (if you live in the Twins market) and YES Network (Yankees market), but they both come with a free trial. They also each have MLB Network (“Pro” plus “Sports Lite” bundle on Fubo; “Choice” package or above on DirecTV Stream). That means that no matter where you live in the United States, you can watch the Twins vs Yankees live stream for free on either of these services.

Watch the Twins vs Yankees Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside of the United States, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to access any of the aforementioned streaming services, which are all typically US-only. NordVPN will do the job here, and it even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Or, if you want some other options, you can also peruse our lists of the best VPN services or best VPN deals available right now.

