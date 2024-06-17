 Skip to main content
Uncharted 2 development revealed, new Quentin Tarantino movie teased by Sony at CineEurope

By
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg stand on the edge of a plane and stare down.
Sony Pictures

Nathan Drake is returning to the big screen for another adventure. At CineEurope, Sony revealed that Uncharted 2, a sequel to 2022’s Uncharted, is in the works (via Variety).

In the live-action adaptation of the Uncharted video game franchise, Tom Holland starred as Nathan “Nate” Drake, a bartender turned treasure hunter who embarks on a quest to find Magellan’s treasure. Mark Wahlberg played Victor “Sully” Sullivan, who recruited Drake to join the treasure hunt. In February 2024, Wahlberg told Screen Rant a script for the sequel was “turned in.” Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Uncharted did good business at the box office, grossing over $405 million against a budget of $120 million.

Also at CineEurope, Sony’s president of international distribution, Steven O’Dell, briefly discussed Quentin Tarantino’s 10th and final movie. Tarantino’s last film was rumored to be The Movie Critic. However, the two-time Oscar winner reportedly scrapped The Movie Critic project entirely, per The Hollywood Reporter. Sony distributed Tarantino’s last film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, so O’Dell hopes Tarantino works with the same studio for his final film.

Uncharted and Tarantino’s final film weren’t the only big projects discussed by Sony at CineEurope. Sony has several noteworthy movies in development, including four movies about the Beatles by Oscar winner Sam Mendes. The audacious plan for the Beatles biopics is for Mendes to produce and direct one film about each band member — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. All four films are scheduled to be released in 2027.

Other notable films mentioned during the presentation include 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later; Zelda, the live-action adaptation from Wes Ball of Nintendo’s popular video game franchise; SNL 1975, Jason Reitman’s drama about the premiere of Saturday Night Live; and Klara and the Sun, Taika Waititi’s upcoming sci-fi movie starring Jenna Ortega.

