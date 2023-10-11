Prime Day has become such a popular sales event that the discounts aren’t just limited to Amazon anymore. Several retailers are trying to keep up with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and that includes Walmart, which has some enticing discounts available if you have a turntable or are looking to snag one of the best turntables for entertaining yourself and others. You can actually save up to 40% off vinyl today at Walmart, and there’s a massive amount of records to save on. You’ll want to shop this Prime Day vinyl sale now, as these deals aren’t likely to last beyond Prime Day.

Why you should shop the Walmart Prime Day vinyl sale

Some people prefer to listen to their music digitally through services like Spotify or Apple Music, but many people still enjoy the traditional sound of a turntable and some vinyl. If that’s you, you’re absolutely going to want to shop this Walmart vinyl sale. There are more than 60 records discounted in the sale, with savings reaching as high as 40% off. Some of the more popular names in the sale are The Beatles, whose Abbey Road album today. Some other discounted classics include Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti and The Eagles’ One of These Nights original master recording .

Modern music still makes its way onto vinyl, however, and there are a lot of contemporary musicians to shop as well. Olivia Rodrigo also has a good showing here, with her album Sour . You’ll also find Harry Styles’ album Fine Line . This vinyl sale is also a good opportunity to grab some Christmas presents for the music lover in your family. Adele has a couple of vinyl records on sale right now at Walmart, with 30 seeing a major price drop , and 25 . You could even start setting the atmosphere with the soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas, today.

Musicians such as Billy Joel, David Bowie, George Harrison, Carly Simon, Leonard Cohen, Elton John, and Cat Power all have vinyl records discounted in this Prime Day sale, so click over to Walmart now to start shopping and adding some vinyl to your collection at a discount. And do so quickly, as these deals aren’t likely to last long.

