  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

All the early Prime Day deals you can shop at Walmart today

By

Amazon isn’t the only one having all the fun with its Prime Day deals. Walmart is hosting some excellent deals too, and they are certainly Prime Day-worthy! That means you can get savings of up to 40% or more on select items, including smart TVs, wearable tech, smart home gear, and much more! If you’re looking for something specific, like the best Prime Day laptop deals or the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, be sure to check out the respective guides. Otherwise, check out all the early Walmart Prime Day deals that are live right now, and be sure to act fast if you find something you like. We don’t know how long they’re going to last.

Instant Pot Duo Mini — $64, was $100

This 7-in-1 cooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, warmer, and much more. It can cook up to 3 quarts of any meal at once, and it can also keep your meals or leftovers nice and warm. Walmart is currently offering it for over $36 off, bringing the final price to $64.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199

Hailed as the ultimate sports watch, the Apple Watch syncs up with Apple’s iPhone and other devices, but it can be used separately as well. The 3rd-generation model features a dual-core processor for faster app performance and built-in GPS for native location tracking. With it, you can track your health and exercise performance and receive notifications on your wrist. Walmart is offering both the all-black and the all-white models for $169, which is $30 off the full price.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum — $189, was $330

iRobot’s Roomba 670 smart vacuum not only includes Wi-Fi but also syncs up with a mobile app so you can control it remotely using your phone. The 670 features a three-stage cleaning system that will clean debris from hard floors, carpet, and beyond. A full suite of sensors ensures it can navigate safely around the home and your furniture. It even connects to Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice. Walmart is offering the Roomba 670 for $189, which is over $140 off the full price.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $219

The Apple AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case that can extend battery life on the go. They also sync seamlessly with Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. Today, you can get your hands on Apple’s beautiful in-ear wireless earbuds for an incredible price, thanks to Walmart’s current deal. They’re normally $219, but you’re getting over $20 off, with the final price at $197 plus free shipping.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop — $500, was $620

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as both a traditional laptop and a tablet when used in convertible mode. It features a large 15.6-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display with a 250-nit brightness rating. Inside is a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor (up to 1.2GHz), 4GB of DDR4 RAM, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and a 128GB PCIe solid-state drive. Walmart is offering the laptop for $500, which is $120 off the full price.

70-inch JVC 4K TV — $548, was $697

JVC 4K TV is wall-mounted in an expansive living room.

This 4K UHD TV includes the Roku smart platform built-in so you can stream your favorite services right out of the box. Access Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, Hulu, and many others without connecting any other devices. Just turn on the TV, connect to your home Wi-Fi network, and you’re good to go! Walmart is offering the JVC 4K UHD TV for $548, which is $150 off the full price ($697).

More Prime Day deals available now

Don’t see anything you like in the deals above? Don’t worry — there are plenty of sales going on right now, including early Prime Day deals from Amazon and Prime Day-exclusive specials. We have a roundup of all the best deals available.

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Authentic Originals Sueded Pullover Hoodie

$42 $45
80% cotton 20% polyester pull over hoodie with ribbed cuffs and waistbands and sueded fleece on the inside
Buy at Amazon

Champion Graphic Jersey Tee

$20 $22
Classic Champion short sleeved athletic fit graphic tee for comfort and mobility.
Buy at Amazon

Champion Men's Classic Jersey Tank, Script Logo

$19 $25
Ringspun fabric for that soft and luxurious feel. 100% cotton athletic fit.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop

$1,007 $1,679
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than three pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$160 $200
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Best Buy

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Fire TV deals 2021: What to expect from the sale

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2021: What to expect

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 02 2 720x720

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Walmart is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum today

robot and upright vacs walmart deals irobot roomba 670

Best Prime Day soundbar deals 2021: What to expect

Bose Soundbar 700

Best Prime Day Roku deals 2021: What to expect

Roku Express 2019 with remote

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals 2021: What to expect

2019 Dell XPS 13 review

Best Prime Day projector deals 2021: What to expect

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day headphone deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

Best Prime Day printer deals 2021: What to expect

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day office chair deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

best office desk chairs version 1505852922 home aeron

Best Prime Day monitor deals 2021: What to expect

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2