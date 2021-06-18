Amazon isn’t the only one having all the fun with its Prime Day deals. Walmart is hosting some excellent deals too, and they are certainly Prime Day-worthy! That means you can get savings of up to 40% or more on select items, including smart TVs, wearable tech, smart home gear, and much more! If you’re looking for something specific, like the best Prime Day laptop deals or the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, be sure to check out the respective guides. Otherwise, check out all the early Walmart Prime Day deals that are live right now, and be sure to act fast if you find something you like. We don’t know how long they’re going to last.

Instant Pot Duo Mini — $64, was $100

This 7-in-1 cooker is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, warmer, and much more. It can cook up to 3 quarts of any meal at once, and it can also keep your meals or leftovers nice and warm. Walmart is currently offering it for over $36 off, bringing the final price to $64.

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $169, was $199

Hailed as the ultimate sports watch, the Apple Watch syncs up with Apple’s iPhone and other devices, but it can be used separately as well. The 3rd-generation model features a dual-core processor for faster app performance and built-in GPS for native location tracking. With it, you can track your health and exercise performance and receive notifications on your wrist. Walmart is offering both the all-black and the all-white models for $169, which is $30 off the full price.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum — $189, was $330

iRobot’s Roomba 670 smart vacuum not only includes Wi-Fi but also syncs up with a mobile app so you can control it remotely using your phone. The 670 features a three-stage cleaning system that will clean debris from hard floors, carpet, and beyond. A full suite of sensors ensures it can navigate safely around the home and your furniture. It even connects to Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice. Walmart is offering the Roomba 670 for $189, which is over $140 off the full price.

Apple AirPods Pro — $197, was $219

The Apple AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case that can extend battery life on the go. They also sync seamlessly with Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. Today, you can get your hands on Apple’s beautiful in-ear wireless earbuds for an incredible price, thanks to Walmart’s current deal. They’re normally $219, but you’re getting over $20 off, with the final price at $197 plus free shipping.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop — $500, was $620

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as both a traditional laptop and a tablet when used in convertible mode. It features a large 15.6-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display with a 250-nit brightness rating. Inside is a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core processor (up to 1.2GHz), 4GB of DDR4 RAM, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and a 128GB PCIe solid-state drive. Walmart is offering the laptop for $500, which is $120 off the full price.

70-inch JVC 4K TV — $548, was $697

This 4K UHD TV includes the Roku smart platform built-in so you can stream your favorite services right out of the box. Access Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, Hulu, and many others without connecting any other devices. Just turn on the TV, connect to your home Wi-Fi network, and you’re good to go! Walmart is offering the JVC 4K UHD TV for $548, which is $150 off the full price ($697).

