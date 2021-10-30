Do you have a collection of old vinyl records gathering dust? Or maybe you just bought your first record but don’t have a way to listen to it. Or maybe you want to be able to listen to those old records from anywhere by converting them into MP3s. If any of these things describe you, we’d like to share this insane Black Friday deal with you. This Dodocool portable record player got an incredible $90 discount, bringing the price to only $40 from $130. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better offer in the current selection of Walmart Black Friday deals.

Dodocool record players look stylish, with a denim design on the plastic case and metal corners to protect against bumps and scrapes. They are compact and portable, with a clasp and handle to help in transport. For playing records, there is an automatic start and stop, so you don’t have to worry about scratching the record when you place the needle down or wearing down the center groove if you forget to turn it off when the record is done. It fits 7-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch records and can play at 33, 44, and 78 RPM.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one setup, this is for you. The case has a built-in stereo and speakers, so you don’t need any sort of external equipment to play your records. Just plug and play! In fact, you can charge the player and use it without a power source — think beach trips or picnics. Of course, there are RCA and AUX outputs if you want to plug into external speakers or use headphones. You can also connect your phone or MP3 player through an AUX port or Bluetooth if you want to use the Dodocool as a portable speaker.

Grab this deal before its inventory runs out. We can’t be sure if this will stick around all weekend. A $40 record player is nothing to thumb your nose at, even at a garage sale or thrift store. $90 off a brand new record player is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. Grab it before it’s too late!

