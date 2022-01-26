  1. Movies & TV

Uncharted’s latest poster echoes its video game roots

By

Tom Holland is currently headlining Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel sequel that has quickly become the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. Next month, Holland is stepping into another big-name franchise by starring as Nathan Drake in Sony Pictures’ Uncharted. And unlike Holland’s Spidey adventures, the young actor has to be more physically present for the video game adaption’s stunts.

Sony has released a new poster for Uncharted that finds Holland’s Drake hanging on for dear life to cargo falling out of a plane. It’s a scene that was previously glimpsed in the film’s last trailer, and is very much in the flavor of the games that inspired the movie.

A new poster for Uncharted shows Tom Holland hanging on to cargo falling out of a plane..

In fact, the poster in question is a direct callback to a sequence in Uncharted 3, as well as a promotional image that was created for the game.

A promotional image for Uncharted 3 show Nathan Drake hanging on to cargo falling out of the back of a plane..

One of the key differences between the images is that Holland’s Nate is unarmed. It also has to be said that Holland is much younger than his video game counterpart. That’s because the film is considered to be a prequel to the video games, which rewrites the way Nate met his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Ironically, Wahlberg was once attached to play Nathan Drake in an earlier incarnation of the Uncharted film. But that particular project never came to pass.

Sophia Ali also stars in Uncharted as Chloe Frazer, a rival fortune hunter who headlined her own video game, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Antonio Banderas will portray the film’s villain, Moncada, a renegade treasure hunter who will do anything to beat Nate and Sully to “the greatest treasure never found.”

Uncharted will hit U.S. theaters February 18. For fans wanting to relive some of Uncharted‘s best video game moments, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available January 28 for the PlayStation 5.

Editors' Recommendations

New Uncharted trailer puts Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake in danger

Uncharted

Everything announced at the 2021 Game Awards

A Game Awards statue stands against a smoky blue backdrop.

Uncharted’s first trailer sends Tom Holland on an adventure

Uncharted Movie

Please don’t let Insomniac turn into Marvel’s video game studio

Spider-Man attacks an enemy while wearing a metal spider suit in Spider-Man 2.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for January 2022

Crysis 4 teased with a graphics card-melting trailer

A solder in Nanotech armor in Crysis 3.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy steals the show in new collection

Chloe swings by an elephant statue in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

7 things you didn’t know the Echo Show 15 could do

Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display on a wall.

The best small smartphones you can buy in 2022

iPhone 12 Mini screeen.

Garmin Instinct 2 series tipped to launch next month

A render of a Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch.

Windows 11 had a big four months. Here’s what’s coming next

A laptop sits on a desk with a Windows 11 wallpaper.

The best smart notebooks for 2022