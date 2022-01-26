Uncharted’s latest poster echoes its video game roots

Tom Holland is currently headlining Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel sequel that has quickly become the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. Next month, Holland is stepping into another big-name franchise by starring as Nathan Drake in Sony Pictures’ Uncharted. And unlike Holland’s Spidey adventures, the young actor has to be more physically present for the video game adaption’s stunts.

Sony has released a new poster for Uncharted that finds Holland’s Drake hanging on for dear life to cargo falling out of a plane. It’s a scene that was previously glimpsed in the film’s last trailer, and is very much in the flavor of the games that inspired the movie.

In fact, the poster in question is a direct callback to a sequence in Uncharted 3, as well as a promotional image that was created for the game.

One of the key differences between the images is that Holland’s Nate is unarmed. It also has to be said that Holland is much younger than his video game counterpart. That’s because the film is considered to be a prequel to the video games, which rewrites the way Nate met his mentor, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Ironically, Wahlberg was once attached to play Nathan Drake in an earlier incarnation of the Uncharted film. But that particular project never came to pass.

Sophia Ali also stars in Uncharted as Chloe Frazer, a rival fortune hunter who headlined her own video game, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Antonio Banderas will portray the film’s villain, Moncada, a renegade treasure hunter who will do anything to beat Nate and Sully to “the greatest treasure never found.”

Uncharted will hit U.S. theaters February 18. For fans wanting to relive some of Uncharted‘s best video game moments, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available January 28 for the PlayStation 5.

