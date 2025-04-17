3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 18-20)

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Conjuring 2 (2016) Eddie the Eagle (2016) Aquaman (2018)

When one hit show ends, another one begins. That’s HBO’s superpower — the network releases nearly every water-cooler TV show. With The White Lotus complete, the focus shifts to The Last of Us season 2, which will now air in the coveted Sunday night slot. Once “that scene” every video gamer knows is coming, the internet will break.

Enough about television. Let’s discuss some movies to watch this weekend before The Last of Us. HBO’s homepage is dominated by its most popular movies, including Y2K, Logan, and 2073. Let’s look further into the library and find something more underrated. Our three suggestions include a horror sequel, a sports story, and a DCEU entry.

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Did you know The Conjuring Universe is the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time? Let’s take things back to the second film in the franchise, The Conjuring 2. Set about six years after the events of the first film, The Conjuring 2 revisits paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they tackle a new case in London.

The Hodgson family believes their youngest daughter has been possessed by a demon. Though initially hesitant to help, the Warrens eventually step in once they encounter the true demon, a sadistic nun. The Conjuring 2 recaptures the haunted house vibe of the first movie but doubles down on the ghost story. A sequence involving the nun in the hallway legitimately might be one of the scariest scenes of the last 10 years.

Stream The Conjuring 2 on Max.

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

Eddie the Eagle is a formulaic sports movie about an obscure British athlete, Michael “Eddie” Edwards (Taron Egerton). All Eddie wants to do is compete in the Olympics. When the Summer Games are ruled out, Eddie tries his luck with skiing in hopes of competing at the 1988 Winter Games. Eventually, Eddie pivots to ski jumping, a sport the United Kingdom has not participated in at the Olympics in 60 years.

Eddie is far from graceful on the snow, but his determination is admirable. This positive attitude gets the attention of Bronson Peary (Hugh Jackman), a former American ski jumper, who agrees to train Eddie. Again, Eddie the Eagle doesn’t reinvent the underdog story. However, Egerton displays an undeniable charm as Eddie, and the movie’s never-give-up message still plays in this often-cynical world.

Stream Eddie the Eagle on Max.

Aquaman (2018)

When discussing the DCEU, the failures are mentioned more than the hits. Considering Warner Bros. had to bring in James Gunn and Peter Safran to reboot DC, it’s understandable why fans bring up the negatives before the positives. While Batman v. Superman and Justice League dominate the conversation, Aquaman is one of the few hits of the DCEU. What’s also rarely mentioned: this film made over $1 billion worldwide.

After fighting beside the Justice League, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), aka Aquaman, returns to his fishing town, where he occasionally intervenes as a vigilante. Mera (Amber Heard) convinces Arthur to help save Atlantis from his half-brother, King Orm (Patrick Wilson), who plans to become Ocean Master and wage war on the surface world. To save both worlds, Arthur must embrace his destiny and become the true King of Atlantis. It’s not perfect, but Aquaman is a fun, CGI-infused adventure with a confident Momoa as its lead.

Stream Aquaman on Max.