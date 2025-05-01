 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (May 2-4)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Max Ben Affleck crouches and holds a gun in The Accountant.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 4 hours ago

Fans of the erotic thriller will be happy to see Babygirl is now streaming on Max. Directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl depicts a passionate affair between married CEO Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman) and her intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson). The power dynamics make for a steamy, sexually charged thriller.

Babygirl will be a staple on the homepage for the coming weeks. Beyond that, Max offers a litany of underrated movies under each genre’s page. To save you some time, we picked three movies, including an inspiring sports doc, a Ben Affleck action thriller, and a messy rom-com.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

38 at the Garden (2022)

#38AtTheGarden premieres tonight at 9 pm ET on @hbomax. Thank you to everyone for all of the support – I’m for real so grateful pic.twitter.com/kIjnnmnwHR

— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) October 11, 2022

Any basketball fan, especially one who loves the New York Knicks, will remember the name Jeremy Lin. The undrafted free agent entered the league in 2010 and bounced around a few teams to start his career. Lin, an Asian American, ended up on the Knicks during the 2011-2012 season. In February 2012, Lin was inserted into the lineup due to several key injuries.

The next month would be known as Linsanity, one of the most unprecedented runs in NBA history. Lin went from the bench to the starting lineup as he revitalized his career. 38 at the Garden relives Lin’s epic run in New York, culminating with a magical game against the Los Angeles Lakers inside Madison Square Garden.

Stream 38 at the Garden on Max.

The Accountant (2016)

Ben Affleck stands in the room in front of a board in The Accountant.
Warner Bros. Pictures

For those who still have cable, The Accountant is a TNT special. The Ben Affleck action pic typically followed an NBA game on TNT. The solid box office return and strong word of mouth on streaming led to the sequel, The Accountant 2, now in theaters. Before venturing into the buddy comedy sequel, revisit the action thriller that started it all.

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) might be autistic, but his superpower is his brain, especially in the realm of mathematics. As an accountant, Christian launders money for criminal organizations. When tasked with auditing a robotics company, Christian discovers an irregularity involving millions of embezzled money. The more Christian investigates, the more he puts himself in danger. Did I mention that Christian is also a weapons expert and skilled fighter?

Stream The Accountant on Max.

Results (2015)

Two fitness trainers look at each other and stand.
Magnolia Pictures

In the world of fitness, things can get messy, especially when it involves sex. Results depicts an unlikely love triangle between Danny (Kevin Corrigan), an out-of-shape wealthy slob; Trevor (Guy Pearce), an upbeat gym owner and self-help guru; and Kat (Cobie Smulders), Trevor’s top trainer with a volatile personality.

Trevor and Kat previously slept together, and the former might still have feelings for the latter. However, Kat hates commitment and eventually sleeps with Danny. Trevor and Danny now both love Kat, which complicates their trainer-trainee relationship. Results may sound cheesy, but it’s quite an entertaining, free-flowing romantic comedy.

Stream Results on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (April 25 – 27)
Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings.

The final weekend of April is upon us, and Hulu is celebrating by bringing in No Hard Feelings, the 2023 comedy that gave Jennifer Lawrence her comeback after a long hiatus. This movie spent about 18 months on Netflix, but Hulu will be its exclusive streaming home for at least the same amount of time.

That's only the first of the three great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. Our other picks include a modern classic and a recently released horror film that's a cut above the rest ... literally!

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 25-27)
Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins in Bull Durham.

Streaming is convenient, but finding a movie to watch on a weekend evening can be more time-consuming than actually viewing the movie. Amazon Prime Video is one of several services you might be interested in using to find something to watch. We've done the hard work of actually finding a movie for you.

All three of these movies are, to one extent or another, underrated, and each deserves a far better than the reception they've received to date. Whatever you're looking for, you're sure to find something great on this list:

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2025
A man hands another man an item.

April belonged to Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Their new horror movie, Sinners, opened to an impressive $48 million domestically, beating out A Minecraft Movie for the top spot. With strong word of mouth and critical acclaim, Sinners could leg out a box office total of over $200 million, an impressive feat for an original horror.

May kicks off summer blockbuster season, and first up is Marvel with Thunderbolts*. Tom Cruise races into theaters with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning three weeks later. Those two films will dominate the May box office. However, smaller movies opening throughout May might pique your interest. Our suggestions include a strange comedy, an airplane action romp, and a folk horror.

Read more