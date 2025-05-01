3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (May 2-4)

Table of Contents Table of Contents 38 at the Garden (2022) The Accountant (2016) Results (2015)

Fans of the erotic thriller will be happy to see Babygirl is now streaming on Max. Directed by Halina Reijn, Babygirl depicts a passionate affair between married CEO Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman) and her intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson). The power dynamics make for a steamy, sexually charged thriller.

Babygirl will be a staple on the homepage for the coming weeks. Beyond that, Max offers a litany of underrated movies under each genre’s page. To save you some time, we picked three movies, including an inspiring sports doc, a Ben Affleck action thriller, and a messy rom-com.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

38 at the Garden (2022)

#38AtTheGarden premieres tonight at 9 pm ET on @hbomax. Thank you to everyone for all of the support – I’m for real so grateful pic.twitter.com/kIjnnmnwHR — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) October 11, 2022

Any basketball fan, especially one who loves the New York Knicks, will remember the name Jeremy Lin. The undrafted free agent entered the league in 2010 and bounced around a few teams to start his career. Lin, an Asian American, ended up on the Knicks during the 2011-2012 season. In February 2012, Lin was inserted into the lineup due to several key injuries.

The next month would be known as Linsanity, one of the most unprecedented runs in NBA history. Lin went from the bench to the starting lineup as he revitalized his career. 38 at the Garden relives Lin’s epic run in New York, culminating with a magical game against the Los Angeles Lakers inside Madison Square Garden.

Stream 38 at the Garden on Max.

The Accountant (2016)

For those who still have cable, The Accountant is a TNT special. The Ben Affleck action pic typically followed an NBA game on TNT. The solid box office return and strong word of mouth on streaming led to the sequel, The Accountant 2, now in theaters. Before venturing into the buddy comedy sequel, revisit the action thriller that started it all.

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) might be autistic, but his superpower is his brain, especially in the realm of mathematics. As an accountant, Christian launders money for criminal organizations. When tasked with auditing a robotics company, Christian discovers an irregularity involving millions of embezzled money. The more Christian investigates, the more he puts himself in danger. Did I mention that Christian is also a weapons expert and skilled fighter?

Stream The Accountant on Max.

Results (2015)

In the world of fitness, things can get messy, especially when it involves sex. Results depicts an unlikely love triangle between Danny (Kevin Corrigan), an out-of-shape wealthy slob; Trevor (Guy Pearce), an upbeat gym owner and self-help guru; and Kat (Cobie Smulders), Trevor’s top trainer with a volatile personality.

Trevor and Kat previously slept together, and the former might still have feelings for the latter. However, Kat hates commitment and eventually sleeps with Danny. Trevor and Danny now both love Kat, which complicates their trainer-trainee relationship. Results may sound cheesy, but it’s quite an entertaining, free-flowing romantic comedy.

Stream Results on Max.