A Bumble biopic is one of the underrated movies you need to watch in September 2025

All three can be watched at home

A woman sits at a desk.
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle / 20th Century Studios

The summer movie season is now over, which means it’s time for the fall slate. The Conjuring: Last Rites opened to franchise-best numbers over the first weekend in September. Other notable releases this month include The Long Walk, Him, and One Battle After Another.

The films mentioned above will generate most of the headlines this month. The three films below are on the underrated side and can be watched at home. Our picks include a dating app origin story, a social media thriller, and a sci-fi love story.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Swiped (2025)

Love them or hate them, dating apps have a stranglehold on society. The idea of “swiping right or left” has infiltrated pop culture. Swiped explores the origins of these apps through the eyes of Whitney Wolfe Herd (Lily James), an ambitious entrepreneur who co-founded Tinder.

Despite being one of the most important figures at Tinder, Wolfe felt neglected at the predominantly male company. In Wolfe’s mind, it was time for females to take charge in business and dating. Swiped depicts Herd’s move from Tinder to finding Bumble. The drama also examines the toxic culture behind these apps and Wolfe’s crusade to end the stigma. 

Swiped streams on Hulu on September 19.

American Sweatshop (2025)

The dangers of social media come to the forefront in American Sweatshop. Daisy Moriarty (Lili Reinhart) is a content moderator, responsible for monitoring offensive pictures and videos that get flagged on social media. Daisy’s job requires her to sit behind a desk and moderate content.

However, Daisy comes out from behind her desk when she views a violent video that catches her eye. Refusing to sit on the sidelines, Daisy goes into the field to investigate the issue. American Sweatshop is a fascinating thriller about the negative effects of social media and the pressure young people face daily because of the internet.

American Sweatshop is available on VOD on September 19.

All of You (2025)

Brett Goldstein is best known now for portraying the foul-mouthed Roy Kent on Ted Lasso. When he’s not cursing up a storm. Goldstein is a fantastic writer in other shows like Shrinking. In All of You, Goldstein takes a crack at sci-fi romance.

A Tarantino masterpiece is one of the Netflix action movies you need to watch in September 2025

Simon (Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots) have been best friends since college. Despite their feelings for one another, the friends drift apart after Laura takes a test to find another soulmate. All of Me puts a humorous spin on love and fate. Should Simon and Laura listen to the test, or should they finally act on their feelings? 

All of You streams on Apple TV+ on September 26.

