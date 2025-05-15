 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (May 16–18)

Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Michael Fassbender, Domhnall Gleeson, and Maggie Gyllenhaal in Frank
Magnolia Pictures
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Feel like you’ve already watched everything worth seeing on Netflix? Think again! Behind all the flashy blockbusters and trending originals lies a stash of underrated films that didn’t get the spotlight but absolutely deserve it. These hidden gems are perfect for viewers in the mood for something different and who don’t exactly want to endlessly scroll through countless choices on the streaming giant.

Whether it’s an offbeat comedy, an indie sci-fi flick, or a gripping international thriller, there’s a unique offering for every type of audience. So this weekend, skip the usual suspects and go off-script. For those willing to venture beyond the algorithm’s usual suggestions, these underappreciated movies might just be what your weekend watchlist is missing.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Frank (2014)

Michael Fassbender and Domhnall Gleeson in Frank (2014)
Magnolia Pictures

Aspiring songwriter Jon Burroughs’ (Domhnall Gleeson) life and career take a sharp turn when he stumbles upon a man trying to drown himself one day in Frank. This leads to a series of events that sees him join an avant-garde band named The Soronprfbs, led by the bizarre Frank (Michael Fassbender), who perpetually wears a large papier-mâché head. The band soon goes to a remote cabin in Ireland to record an album, during which Jon secretly posts their sessions online, which earns them unexpected attention. This newfound fame leads to fractures within the group, as Frank’s mental health worsens and Jon struggles to keep them all together.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Frank is a film that defies straightforward categorization. It’s an offbeat comedy, a poignant drama, and an impressive musical movie that explores the overlap between mental health and creativity. Its specific kind of humor has understandably found just a very niche audience, which means Frank isn’t often included in discussions of the best 2010s movies. For those looking for a weirdly funny and oddly moving character-driven film, though, the 2014 movie is worth a shot.

Frank is streaming on Netflix.

Freaks (2018)

Chloe in a room in Freaks.
Well Go USA Entertainment

Seven-year-old Chloe Lewis (Lexy Kolker) has never stepped outside her home, as she’s kept locked inside by her father, Henry (Emile Hirsch), who warns her of the dangers beyond their walls. She has always believed his warnings about how “bad men” are waiting to harm “abnormals” like them. When a stranger enters her life and offers her a different perspective, however, she steps out of the only home she has known for the first time and discovers the startling truth. She soon realizes she isn’t alone and that someone out there needs her.

Freaks is a criminally underrated sci-fi thriller directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who created it with a minuscule $2,000 budget. It cleverly uses Chloe’s limited perspective to keep audiences in the dark about what exactly is going on outside her house. Despite a stellar performance from Kolker and overall positive reception, Freaks remains a hidden gem in the sci-fi genre that can be a pleasant surprise for fans of similar stories.

Freaks is streaming on Netflix.

God’s Crooked Lines (2022)

Bárbara Lennie in God's Crooked Lines (2022)
Warner Bros.

In the twisty Spanish psychological thriller, God’s Crooked Lines, renowned private investigator Alice Gould (Bárbara Lennie) voluntarily checks into a psychiatric hospital under the guise of paranoia to learn more about the suspicious death of a fellow patient. Armed with a letter from Dr. Donadío (Lluís Soler) and the consent of her husband, Alice believes she has everything set for a secret operation to uncover the truth. As she spends more time in the facility and meets more eccentric patients, however, she begins to lose sight of her original path. Alice’s grip on her mission and sanity soon becomes increasingly tenuous, leading to an unforgettable climax.

Directed by Oriol Paul, God’s Crooked Lines is the ideal choice for viewers who love movies with shocking plot twists that make you question everything you’ve just seen. The film is taut with suspense, and its use of dual timelines and several clues keeps audiences in a constant state of uncertainty. Fans of classics like Shutter Island and The Others will undoubtedly enjoy this overlooked international film that’s just a few clicks away on Netflix.

God’s Crooked Lines is streaming on Netflix.

