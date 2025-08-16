This British thriller is one of the underrated Netflix shows to watch in August 2025

August marks the return of Wednesday, Netflix’s most popular English-language TV show. The first four episodes of season 2 are now available to stream, with four more coming in September. Episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger that will make your jaw drop.

While Wednesday will generate the most headlines, Netflix has plenty of underrated shows deserving of your time. Keep reading and see for yourself.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best movies on Netflix, and the best shows on Netflix.

Dept. Q (2025)

Dept. Q is Netflix’s answer to Slow Horses. That is a compliment. Slow Horses is one of Apple TV+’s five best shows. Dept. Q is not in Netflix’s top five. However, Scott Frank, best known for The Queen’s Gambit, has crafted another riveting show with another star-making performance at the center. Matthew Goode stars as Carl Morck, a detective recovering from an accident that resulted in the paralysis of his colleague.

Upon his return to work, Morck is tasked with spearheading the cold case division, with an office located in the basement. Morck eventually forms a ragtag group of investigators to work on unsolved cases. Dept. Q is a rock-solid show backed by its steady showrunner and engaging cast.

Stream Dept. Q on Netflix.

Black Doves (2024)

The Brits love their spy thrillers, and they do them well. Black Doves is a six-episode espionage tale starring Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a professional spy who happens to be the wife of the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Defence (Andrew Buchan). Helen works as a “Black Dove,” a spy who relays information to a mercenary organization.

Being a spy is not Helen’s only secret. She has another lover: Jason (Andrew Koji). However, Helen’s world comes crashing down after Jason’s murder. Helen’s handler, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in an old agent, Sam (Ben Whishaw), to keep an eye on Helen. You know where it’s going. Helen barks up the wrong tree and uncovers a deep conspiracy in this action-packed series.

Stream Black Doves on Netflix.

Ransom Canyon (2025)

Ransom Canyon is not Yellowstone. Are there cowboys, complicated families, and drama? Yes. However, Ransom Canyon is more romance than violence. That’s not a bad thing, considering Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly are perfect for this type of show. The widowed Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) owns the Double K Ranch and finds himself in a struggle to save his land.

Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) returns to town after a stint in New York, starting a will-they-won’t-they romance with Staten. Ransom Canyon is a Western soap opera at its core, making for an easy, satisfying binge-watch.

Stream Ransom Canyon on Netflix.