 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

This British thriller is one of the underrated Netflix shows to watch in August 2025

Dept. Q is one of our Netflix shows to stream this month

By
Matthew Goode poses with two other people.
Netflix

August marks the return of Wednesday, Netflix’s most popular English-language TV show. The first four episodes of season 2 are now available to stream, with four more coming in September. Episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger that will make your jaw drop.

While Wednesday will generate the most headlines, Netflix has plenty of underrated shows deserving of your time. Keep reading and see for yourself.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best movies on Netflix, and the best shows on Netflix.

Dept. Q (2025)

Dept. Q is Netflix’s answer to Slow Horses. That is a compliment. Slow Horses is one of Apple TV+’s five best shows. Dept. Q is not in Netflix’s top five. However, Scott Frank, best known for The Queen’s Gambit, has crafted another riveting show with another star-making performance at the center. Matthew Goode stars as Carl Morck, a detective recovering from an accident that resulted in the paralysis of his colleague.

Related: 
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 15-17)

Upon his return to work, Morck is tasked with spearheading the cold case division, with an office located in the basement. Morck eventually forms a ragtag group of investigators to work on unsolved cases. Dept. Q is a rock-solid show backed by its steady showrunner and engaging cast.

Stream Dept. Q on Netflix.

Black Doves (2024)

The Brits love their spy thrillers, and they do them well. Black Doves is a six-episode espionage tale starring Keira Knightley as Helen Webb, a professional spy who happens to be the wife of the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Defence (Andrew Buchan). Helen works as a “Black Dove,” a spy who relays information to a mercenary organization.

Being a spy is not Helen’s only secret. She has another lover: Jason (Andrew Koji). However, Helen’s world comes crashing down after Jason’s murder. Helen’s handler, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in an old agent, Sam (Ben Whishaw), to keep an eye on Helen. You know where it’s going. Helen barks up the wrong tree and uncovers a deep conspiracy in this action-packed series. 

Stream Black Doves on Netflix.

Ransom Canyon (2025)

Ransom Canyon is not Yellowstone. Are there cowboys, complicated families, and drama? Yes. However, Ransom Canyon is more romance than violence. That’s not a bad thing, considering Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly are perfect for this type of show. The widowed Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) owns the Double K Ranch and finds himself in a struggle to save his land.

Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) returns to town after a stint in New York, starting a will-they-won’t-they romance with Staten. Ransom Canyon is a Western soap opera at its core, making for an easy, satisfying binge-watch. 

Stream Ransom Canyon on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Superman stars in this underrated Netflix show to watch this weekend (August 8-10)
Including one that starred a young David Corenswet.
David Corenswet looks upward in Netflix's Hollywood.

Netflix is famous for flooding its subscribers with content, but not all of it is actually worth your time. You know that intuitively, but that doesn't mean it's easy to pick through the various shows on the streaming service and decide which ones to watch.

We've done that part for you by pulling out a few shows that live somewhere between great and bad. These underrated shows might have slipped through the cracks upon release, but here's why you should check each of them out.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 8-10)
Including a short film from a hugely acclaimed director.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Dev Patel in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

When Netflix introduced streaming, it fundamentally changed the way we watch everything. And, while streaming has come with plenty of perks, it's also given us more choices about what we can watch, which necessarily leaves us wondering what we should spend time watching.

If you've browsed Netflix for something worthy of your time and decided that you should go to bed instead, you're not alone. We've pulled together a list of three underrated movies on Netflix that are all worth your time.

Read more
If you have to watch one Netflix movie in August 2025, stream this one
As if! Clueless is now on Netflix
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Brittany Murphy in Clueless (1995)

There are few absolutely perfect comedies. In some ways, making a comedy movie is harder than any other genre, especially as the years pass and any particular references start to feel more and more stale. That's what makes Clueless feel a little bit like a miracle.

This Amy Heckerling classic, which is turning 30 this year, is one of the best comedies ever made, and an absolute must-watch whether you've seen it 30 times or never before. An adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma set in Beverly Hills in 1995, the movie is both totally of its time and utterly timeless. Here are three reasons it's worth checking out:

Read more