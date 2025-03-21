 Skip to main content
Universal has lost the Jason Bourne rights, and there may be a reboot coming

Matt Damon in Jason Bourne.
Universal Pictures

For over two decades, Universal Pictures has been the home of Robert Ludlum’s spy action hero Jason Bourne, which led to five feature films set in that world. But now, the rights to Bourne have lapsed, and the Ludlum estate reportedly has interest from other major Hollywood studios and streamers to bring Jason Bourne to a new home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skydance, Apple Studios, and Netflix have already met with representatives for the Ludlum estate, and there’s more than just Jason Bourne in play. The rights for all of Ludlum’s books and characters are up for grabs. However, THR notes that Universal could still potentially regain the rights if it “makes an attractive bid,” but the studio had let the property languish on the big screen for the better part of a decade.

Matt Damon played Bourne in the first film, The Bourne Identity, in 2002. He reprised his role across three sequels, most recently in 2016’s Jason Bourne. There was a separate Damon-less sequel called The Bourne Legacy in 2012, which introduced Jeremy Renner as Aaron Cross, a man who was subjected to the same program that made Bourne a formidable killer. Cross and Bourne have yet to cross paths on the big screen, and now that may never happen.

As recently as 2023, Universal considered making a sixth Bourne movie with Damon back in the role. Conclave director Edward Berger even came on board to develop the story. Although that project didn’t come together, a new Jason Bourne film could either start the franchise over from scratch with a reboot or invite Damon back to his signature role at least one more time. Those plans aren’t likely to be finalized either way until the Bourne rights have a new deal in place.

