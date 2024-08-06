How to watch USA vs Brazil men’s basketball at Olympics

 Skip to main content
After a perfect showing in group play, Team USA will take on Brazil in the quarterfinals of the men’s basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics today. While the Americans unsurprisingly steam-rolled through their first three games, Brazil went just 1-2 in their contests against France, Germany and Japan, setting them up as huge underdogs in this one.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network. But if you’re searching for ways to watch Olympics basketball online, we’ve found all the best options for catching a live stream of USA vs Brazil today.

Is there a free USA vs Brazil live stream?

Most live-TV streaming services include USA Network in their channel packages. All of these services, of course, cost a monthly fee, but if you go with Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, you’ll get a free trial when you sign up. That means you can subscribe to one of these services, watch today’s game (as well as the semifinals and gold-medal game, which will be televised across USA Network and NBC) and then cancel your subscription before having to pay anything.

The Fubo free trial is seven days long and will thus get you through the remainder of the Olympics (men’s basketball gold medal game is on Saturday, and the closing ceremony is on Sunday), while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream will each give you five days before you need to pay.

Watch USA vs Brazil live stream on Peacock

Of course, if you’ve exhausted all your free-trial options, Peacock becomes the cheapest way–by far–to watch a live stream of USA vs Brazil and all of the remaining men’s basketball games at the Olympics. Peacock “Premium” costs $8 per month or $80 for the year and includes every single Olympic event, game and race.

With this option, not only can you watch any Olympic event you want, you’re also getting Peacock’s entire library of on-demand TV shows and movies, as well as other live sports, including “Sunday Night Football” NFL games, so the value here is undeniable.

Watch the USA vs Brazil live stream from abroad

If you’re somewhere outside of the United States without any good international live-stream options, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch a live stream of USA vs Brazil from abroad. You’ll still need a subscription to Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream, but the VPN is necessary because it hides your location and allows you to access US-only sites from nearly anywhere in the world.

NordVPN is the best option for this purpose, as it’s safe, fast and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, you can find some more choices in our rundown of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals.

