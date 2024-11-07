 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

These two new movies could topple Venom at weekend box office

By
Heretic | Official Trailer 3 HD | A24

Two new movies are likely to perform well this weekend: Psychological horror Heretic and comedy-drama The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. But Venom: The Last Dance looks set to retain the top spot on its third weekend of release, according to a forecast by Boxoffice Pro.

Recommended Videos

It could be close, though, with both Heretic (Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East) and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Kynlee Heiman, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Judy Greer) potentially springing a surprise to win the upcoming weekend at the North American box office.

Related

Superhero action-adventure Venom: The Last Dance is forecast to rake in between $12 million and $16 million this weekend, while both Heretic and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever are each expected to earn between $8 million and $12 million.

“Like Civil War earlier this year, [production company] A24 is gifting Heretic with a wide release,” Boxoffice Pro commented. “That sign of confidence in the title is backed up with a 93% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, which will only spurn more interest in this original film. Civil War wound up being A24’s second-highest grosser ever at $68.7 million, and Heretic arguably has similar breakout potential to the point that a massive enough drop for Venom could see this one slip neatly into the top spot.”

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, based on Barbara Robinson’s classic 1972 children’s book, is picking up some positive early reviews and currently scores 85% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024) Official Trailer – Lauren Graham, Judy Greer, Pete Holmes

Looking ahead, the big budget action-comedy Red One is set to sweep Venom aside when it debuts next week, with action-epic Gladiator II bulldozing the competition the following week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
5 great Hulu movies to stream this Election Day
Two bloody men are tied up and sit down while looking in the distance.

Today is an important day in the United States. It's Election Day. Many local, state, and federal elections will be held throughout the country, with the presidential election drawing the most attention. After exercising your right to vote, perhaps you want to wind down and stream a movie instead of watching political coverage.

That's where Hulu comes in handy. Hulu is a streaming service teeming with diverse content from Disney, FX, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures. Most of the content caters to adults, but there are also several kids and family sections to peruse for movie night. Try watching one of these movies on Hulu, including a sensational Predator installment, a charming rom-com, and a 1990s action classic.

Read more
5 great Netflix TV shows to stream on Election Day
Gabriel Basso points a gun down.

Election Day is here, and there's really only one escape from all of the network coverage about who will be the next president. Just turn on Netflix and let your mind relax with a handful of the streamer's most binge-worthy series.

Everyone has their own favorite shows, but we've put together a list of the five great Netflix TV shows that you should stream this Election Day. And all five of them are among the biggest hits in the history of the streamer.

Read more
Yellowstone spoilers, season 6, and Kevin Costner: The hit show’s director previews season 5, part 2
Wes Bently and Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Yellowstone season 5, part 2 finally returns this November. A lot of drama has transpired since the series last aired in January 2023. Avoiding spoilers, adding another season, and Kevin Costner's departure are at the center of the Yellowstone drama.

Ahead of the season 5, part 2 premiere, Yellowstone director Christina Voros spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed what she could about the show's hot-button topics. Because of the show's popularity, Voros stressed that series creator Taylor Sheridan wanted to reduce leaks as much as possible. Voros joked that not even Marvel worked as hard as Yellowstone did to keep everything a secret.

Read more