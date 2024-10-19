The first reactions to Gladiator II launch the sequel into the Oscar race

It’s been more than 20 years since Ridley Scott’s Gladiator premiered and fought all the way to the Best Picture Oscar. Gladiator II is set to hit theaters next month, and we’re now seeing the first reactions to the movie online.

Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz writes that the movie is “pretty f**king great,” while Variety‘s Clayton Davis highlighted a few of the film’s central performers: “I found Paul Mescal’s work as Lucius to be one of the film’s most honest surprises. This is Denzel Washington, having the time of his life in one of his most killer roles yet. A third Oscar could very well come his way,” he wrote.

Film journalist Scott Manzel adds: “Gladiator II is Ridley Scott’s best film since The Martian. A big, bloody and bada** action spectacle that builds upon the legacy of the original.”

Matt Brennan of the Los Angeles Times called the movie “the ‘we are so back’ of bloody costume epics.”

These rave responses are certainly getting fans excited, but they’re also a boon for Paramount Pictures, which has positioned the film as a major awards contender. The movie is set 16 years after the first installment, and follows Paul Mescal’s Lucius, who was a boy in the first film, as he is forced into slavery and pushed into the ring, just like his father was.

Scott has not always been met with a warm reception for his recent releases, and some of the reaction to Gladiator II suggests that it could be his best directorial effort in a decade. Even so, he has a long track record of awards success, and that’s something that Paramount is hoping will continue with this film. You can see more reactions to the movie below:

Welcome back to the f*king movies! That sums up #GladiatorII. Ridley Scott's best directorial effort since "Black Hawk Down." I found Paul Mescal's work as Lucius to be one of the film's most honest surprises. This is Denzel Washington, having the time of his life in one of his… pic.twitter.com/5ETqmXdbDD — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) October 19, 2024

GLADIATOR 2 is an absolute triumph, Ridley Scott places you in the action of the arena centered on legacy and honor amping up the blood, battles,and biceps for something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian. Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, & Joseph Quinn certified movie stars. pic.twitter.com/0oy0jjrRUH — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) October 19, 2024

denzel washington is having the time of his LIFE in gladiator two. watching him chew up material worthy of his talent was an honor. pic.twitter.com/aoxap2mSZS — kenzie xcx 🐦‍⬛ (@kenzvanunu) October 19, 2024

GLADIATOR II works best as an acting showcase for Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, & Joseph Quinn. It's largely uneven & lacks the emotional punch of the first film. However, Ridley Scott's direction is unhinged, framing this as an epic Roman opera. The visuals get the job done. pic.twitter.com/R0xRDFTuwX — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) October 19, 2024