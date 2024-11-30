 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II combine for the best Black Friday in box office history

By
Moana rows with confidence in a scene from Moana 2.
Walt Disney Pictures

The theatrical experience isn’t dead yet! Three new releases have combined to lift the box office to its best Black Friday in history, with Moana 2Wicked, and Gladiator II combining to earn $108 million at the box office.

Moana 2 led the way, breaking the record for Black Friday box office hauls with $54.5 million. Disney has now revised their estimate for the movie’s gross over the five-day weekend to between $215 and $220 million, which is where many of the company’s competitors originally believed the movie would land. That haul would represent a record for the most money earned in a five-day weekend, eclipsing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $204.6 million.

Moana 2 didn’t cannibalize the success of other movies at the box office, though. Wicked continued to impress, earning $32 million on Friday, which is the third-best Black Friday in box office history after just Moana 2 and Frozen II. The movie is expected to eclipse $100 million again over this five-day weekend, which means that it will already be one of the top-grossing movies of the year after just two weeks of release.

Recommended Videos

Although it isn’t putting up the kinds of numbers that Wicked and Moana 2 are, Gladiator II continues to represent a respectable third-place finisher, earning $12.4 million on Black Friday.

Related

This is shaping up to be one of the best box office weekends in history, not just because of the success of Moana 2 but also because of other titles that continue to perform well without cannibalizing one another. Like Barbenheimer weekend last year, this is an excellent time to go to the movies.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
5 great Netflix sci-fi movies you need to watch on Thanksgiving
Godzilla's eyes glowing blue in Godzilla Minus One.

With Thanksgiving now here, countless audiences across the country will be looking to Netflix for something exciting to watch over the holiday. The service remains at the top of the steaming hierarchy, largely thanks to Netflix’s deep catalog of content spanning genres like sci-fi, action, drama, and everything in between. 

Netflix’s constantly growing library ensures every fan will find something to suit their mood, including those wanting some sci-fi thrills. It’s one of the most imaginative and versatile genres in film considering the various subgenres it delves into. This Thanksgiving holiday, audiences can find sci-fi movies on Netflix ranging from Godzilla-themed action to postapocalyptic horror.

Read more
3 best (HBO) Max movies to watch for Thanksgiving
Timothée Chalamet in Wonka.

Thanksgiving is here, and if you're household isn't glued to the NFL games on Turkey Day then you should know that there are other options. Max offers subscribers a wide variety of movies to choose from. And since we're assuming that you're spending Thanksgiving with your family, disturbing flicks like A Clockwork Orange are not on the menu.

Our picks for the three best (HBO) Max movies to watch for Thanksgiving are pretty family-friendly, even though the final selection is a bit more mature than the other two films. But between these three movies, you'll find magic, music, romance, and more.

Read more
Peacock subscriptions are still 75% off for Black Friday — just $20 per year!
The Peacock app icon on Apple TV.

Black Friday deals aren't just all about the gadgets -- the biggest shopping event of the year also brings discounts on all kinds of subscriptions, such as streaming services -- and some are still active today! If you're not currently subscribed to Peacock, here's your chance to try it out for a much more affordable rate than usual because Peacock slashed its price by 75% for Black Friday. That means you can get one year for just $20 (instead of $80), giving you $60 in savings, or $2 per month instead of $8 for the first six months, for $6 in savings per month. The offer lasts until December 2, but we highly recommend signing up right now because you may forget to do so with everything else that's going on during the shopping event.

Why you should sign up for a Peacock subscription
If you're quitting cable for streaming services, you probably already know all about the more popular choices, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. However, we think Peacock should be on every family's list of subscriptions. The best shows on Peacock include Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner as a cattle ranch owner, and comedy-horror-thriller Hysteria! starring Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and Emjay Anthony; and Based on a True Story -- perfect for true crime fans -- starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Meanwhile, the best movies on Peacock include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Fall Guy, and Last Night in Soho.

Read more