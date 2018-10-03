Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Watch Christian Bale become Dick Cheney in trailer for ‘Vice’ biopic

Rick Marshall
By

Academy Award winner Christian Bale has a knack for disappearing into roles, and the first trailer for Vice offers an early look at what might be the actor’s most impressive transformation so far.

Written and directed by Adam McKay, who previously won an Academy Award for penning The Big Short screenplay (and was nominated for another Academy Award as the film’s director), Vice profiles former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and the events that led to him becoming one of the most powerful people in American history to hold that position. Bale portrays Cheney at various points in his life, and as the trailer reveals, the American Psycho and The Dark Knight star has clearly thrown himself into the performance — physically and creatively.

Bale isn’t the only actor invested in playing some of recent American history’s most controversial political figures in the film. The ensemble cast of Vice also includes with Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, Steve Carell as Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Tyler Perry as Colin Powell, and Bill Pullman as former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller.

One of the most influential — for better or worse, depending on who you ask — U.S. vice presidents, Cheney was the CEO and chairman of the Halliburton Company before serving as the country’s VP from 2001 to 2009, and also served in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush at various points. An aggressive advocate for the Iraq War and both domestic and international War on Terror initiatives, Cheney left office with an infamously low 13 percent approval rating. The policies he initiated while in office, however, reshaped the global political and power map in major ways that are still being felt today.

Vice will be a reunion of sorts for McKay with Carell and Bale, who both played featured roles in The Big Short, the filmmaker’s 2015 film about the events leading up to (and during) the financial collapse of 2007-2008 spiraling out of the U.S. housing crisis. In addition to McKay’s two Academy Award nominations (and one win), the film also received three more nominations in the “Film Editing,” “Supporting Actor” (for Bale), and “Best Picture” categories.

Vice hits theaters December 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

13 shocking and brutal TV character deaths that still haunt us
Up Next

Indian's dominating flat-track racer just showed up as a performance street bike
fall tv schedule charlie cox stars as matt murdockdaredevil in marvels the defenders streaming now on netflix
Movies & TV

Fall 2018 TV: Here’s when your favorite shows are returning

Wondering when your favorite show is returning for a new season? Here's a look at some of the best series returning this fall on both network television and streaming services, through the end of 2018.
Posted By Christine Persaud
best movies on netflix the witch featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in October 2018, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The reign of middle-aged white men is over in ‘House of Cards’ season 6 trailer

Season 6 of the award-winning political drama House of Cards premieres in November, and Netflix has released a new trailer previewing the first 100 days in office for U.S. President Claire Underwood.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Dunkirk movie review
Movies & TV

Premium network, premium content: The best movies on HBO right now

HBO always has a solid selection of feature-length films on tap, but the offerings rotate fairly regularly, and browsing fatigue can set in given the sheer volume of the catalog. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
MoviePass card and iPhone app
Movies & TV

MoviePass tries to force lapsed subscribers back into the fold

MoviePass has hit a new low. The subscription service is now trying to force lapsed subscribers to return to the fold by reactivating their accounts. Those who do not wish to make use of MoviePass's service will have to manually opt out.
Posted By Eric Brackett
isaac asimov foundation apple the tv series skydance feat
Movies & TV

13 great sci-fi books to read before they become TV shows

You can get ahead of the next crop of science-fiction television series by picking up the books that inspired them. We've compiled a list of books you can add to your reading list now to get a glimpse of the future.
Posted By Rick Marshall
halloween 2018 movie trailer news 1978 michael myers
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Creed II,’ a retro ‘Halloween,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: New trailers for Creed II, Bumblebee, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Kevin Hart Night School
Movies & TV

‘Night School’ wins the weekend box office while ‘Hell Fest’ flops

Two new releases topped the weekend's ten highest-grossing films, with Kevin Hart's comedy Night School raking in an impressive $28 million. But a pair of horror movies offered some of the weekend's most interesting box-office storylines.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Jake Gyllenhaal goes full supervillain in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' photos

Despite some mystery surrounding Spider-Man's future after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters in July 2019. Here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
lifeprint harry potter printer adds fun elements from the wizzarding world 1
Photography

Lifeprint’s Harry Potter printer adds motion magic to photos

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! You can now print moving photos and declare your Hogwarts House loyalty with Lifeprint's Harry Potter Magic Photo and Video Printer and App, and add AR elements from the Wizarding World.
Posted By Les Shu
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite films and TV shows but you don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix for iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
Movies & TV

Stream till you scream with the best scary movies on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Need some ghoulish entertainment to get in the Halloween spirit? Check out some of the best horror movies streaming now. Whether you like creepy atmosphere or bloody jump scares, you'll find something to spook you.
Posted By Will Nicol, Rick Marshall
Home Theater

Kill your cable and switch to streaming with our painless guide

If you're going to quit cable or satellite for a streaming TV solution, you're going to want to get it right the first time. We've outlined exactly how to get started, step by step. Follow our lead, and you'll never look back.
Posted By Ryan Waniata