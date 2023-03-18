Later today, Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF will go head-to-head at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in what is sure to be a great match. Atletico Madrid secure a win in its last match, as did Valencia CF so it will be interesting to see where this goes. If you’re as excited as us to watch the game, you’re surely looking for a way to watch the event online, maybe even for free. Well, we have some good news, as we’ve compiled a list of the best places to watch the action unfold live, and have even found a free Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live stream.

Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Live Stream on FuboTV

Our top recommendation for watching the Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live stream just about anywhere is FuboTV. With a subscription, you’ll get access to over 140 channels plus 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR storage to watch any content you recorded, later. Normally, it would set you back $75 a month at the basic tier which is Fubo Pro. But here’s the kicker, you can take advantage of the FuboTV free trial to stream for an entire month, for free if you’re a new subscriber. That would allow you to watch today’s game totally free, along with any of your other favorite La Liga teams, and much much more.

Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Live Stream on Sling TV

You can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live stream on Sling TV through its Orange with a Latino plan. It will be broadcast on the ESPN Deportes channel. If you’re interested, Sling TV Orange starts at $40 per month, with it discounted to $20 for your first month for new subscribers currently. You get access to over 30 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage for recording live TV, and tons of on-demand content too.

Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Live Stream on ESPN Plus

You’ll be able to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Valencia live stream and La Liga match on ESPN+ starting at 3:50 PM (EST). Make sure you’re all signed up beforehand so you don’t miss anything. Starting at $10 per month, for ESPN+ only, you can stream from anywhere, and virtually any device. You can also grab the Disney Bundle for $14 per month which provides access to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu in the ad-supported version. You’ll get both entertaining on-demand content and live sports to keep you busy for quite some time after the Atletico Madrid and Valencia match is all over. There is no ESPN+ free trial available.

Watch the Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Live Stream From Abroad with a VPN

If you’re an American traveling abroad, most likely you’ll need to use a VPN or virtual private network to stream your favorite services online, including the Atletico Madrid vs Valencia match. That’s because streaming providers often region-restrict access based on your current IP, which is assigned according to the country or region you’re connecting from.

The best VPN services will help you out in this regard by masking your original IP address with a new one, assigning you a remote IP in a supported country, like the United States. Our top recommendation for this is NordVPN, and there is a NordVPN free trial that new customers can take advantage of anytime. After connecting, you can then use services like FuboTV, ESPN+, or Sling TV in areas where you normally wouldn’t be able to.

