The Europa League is back underway after its break for the World Cup, and later today is the clash of two titans — Barcelona vs Manchester United. Sure to be a close match with Barcelona yet to lose at home this season, whatever happens, it’s the one to watch. If you’re looking for how to watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream, we’re here to help. We’ve picked out a few different ways in which you can watch the match including how to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United for free online. Arguably the ultimate in sporting entertainment right now, keep reading while we lay out your best options to watch the match. But hurry: The game is already well underway.

Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is the ultimate streaming service for sports fans right now. It offers many channels that are perfectly suited to a wide interest in all sports. Besides allowing you to watch the Europa League, it also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of college sports channels too. Alongside that, you also get access to original Fubo Sports channels to gain something you can’t see anywhere else. When you’re not in the mood for sports, there are also dozens of other channels on the service including ABC, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, CNBC, and plenty more to cover every mood and taste. FuboTV costs from $75 per month so it’s a good price for so much content. Right now, you don’t even have to spend that if you simply want to watch Barcelona vs Manchester online for free. A FuboTV free trial is available and gives you seven days of access to the service without paying a cent.

Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus might not seem like an obvious home for any live sports but as CBS has the rights to the Europa League, you can watch Barcelona vs Manchester United through the service. Paramount Plus may not be as popular as some alternatives but it only costs $5 per month or $50 per year. For the price, you get access to the Europa League as well as full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis. When you’re not watching that, there’s also live sport from the NFL and NCAA men’s basketball. Keep an eye on what’s new on Paramount Plus for all its new shows and movies. The home of all things Star Trek and Yellowstone is a fantastic starting point but there’s plenty more out there.

Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

One of the best live TV streaming services, we’re big fans of what a good option Hulu with Live TV is for all your cord-cutting needs. Besides being able to watch the full Europa League thanks to it offering CBS, you also get access to dozens of other channels including ESPN+. There are varied other channels including news outlets like CNN along with content for the kids such as the Disney Channel and Cartoon Network. Hulu with Live TV costs from $70 per month and is sure to fulfil your family’s needs at all times. Check out the best movies on Hulu for a small insight into just how interesting your options are.

Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube isn’t just the home of short videos anymore with YouTube TV giving you extensive access to more than 100 channels worth of live TV. In the case of Barcelona vs Manchester United, there’s access to CBS so you can easily watch the game. Other sport is also available including access to the Champions League, ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. You also have access to plenty of other great channels like CNN, Comedy Central, Paramount, and many more. The service costs from $65 per month while giving you unlimited DVR space and exclusive sports features like a Stats View.

Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’ve ever traveled before, you’ve probably noticed your streaming services don’t always work the same. Due to different countries having different rights to things, geographical restrictions can limit what you’re allowed to view despite paying for a service. Fortunately, you can use a VPN to act like your computer or phone is back home while actually using the internet connection of where you’ve traveled to. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs out there for doing this. It’s simple to use, works well with all major streaming services, and it’s relatively inexpensive. With many deals available regularly for the service, there isn’t a standard NordVPN free trial, but you can try it out for 30 days for free due to its money-back guarantee. Besides allowing you to watch the Europa League even if you’re traveling, it also gives you improved security when online.

