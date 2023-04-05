 Skip to main content
Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch online

Jennifer Allen
By

The second leg of the semi-final of the Copa del Rey plays out later today and soccer fans will be thrilled to see how things fare between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona has the advantage with a 1-0 victory in the first leg but that’s a slim lead against a similarly matched side. Unlike many other soccer matches, there’s only one way to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream — by signing up for ESPN+. We’d strongly recommend it as it’s sure to be a match to watch, even if there isn’t a free Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream available. Here’s all you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, along with what to do if you’re traveling abroad today.

Watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream on ESPN+

ESPN+
ESPN

ESPN+ is a great option for sports and soccer fans alike. An obvious reason why is that it’s the exclusive home of the Copa de Rey including the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream. It’s also the home of La Liga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, and plenty of other tournaments too. It’s cheap too at just $10 per month. The price also gives you access to other sports including XFL football and NCAA basketball games. If you love to learn more about your favorite sports, you’ll also appreciate the full 30 or 30 documentary series that is available here. An award-winning series, it provides you with great insight into sports that you simply can’t get elsewhere. Long gone are the days when there was an ESPN free trial but there is a great value way of enjoying it. For $13 per month, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle. By doing so, the extra $3 per month garners you Disney+ and Hulu each month too. Packed with great shows and movies, there’s always going to be something to watch here for just $13 per month.

Watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Any time you travel to a different country, it’s unlikely ESPN+ and other streaming services will work in the same way as they do back home. Due to geo-restrictions and deals made by various companies, different content is available in different locations. That can mean you miss out on the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream if you’re currently out of the country. Fortunately, if you use one of the best VPNs, you can solve this problem pretty easily. By using our favorite — NordVPN — all you have to do is pick a US-based server from the app and the service does all the hard work for you. It immediately tricks your current internet connection into thinking you’re back home in the US, thereby allowing you to access ESPN+ again without any trouble. As with ESPN+ itself, there’s no NordVPN free trial but if you’re worried, you can rely on the 30-day money-back guarantee to give it a try. Besides helping you act as if you’re back home, you also get great security and privacy protections that you can’t achieve without a VPN so it’s worth keeping the service.

