If you tuned in to the first game of the NBA semi-finals, then you would have seen the close Miami victory of 118-107. Going into the second game, the Celtics are looking to reclaim some of their lost glory, especially given that they’ve lost the last four final conference series, and therefore are hoping it’s about time to change that bad luck around. To help in that fight, we might see both point guard Marcus Smart and Center Al Horford in the game, although the latter is looking less likely. Whatever happens, it’s going to be an interesting game to watch, with both sides trying their best, either to cement the win or turn back the tide, so here’s how to watch the action unfold from the comfort of your living room through the Celtics vs Heat live stream.

Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on Hulu with Live TV

If you plan to watch the upcoming game tonight, the best way to go about it is on Hulu with Live TV. Not only is the game going to be on, but they have some great extra features when it comes to Hulu’s coverage of the NBA, such as the ability to pick the teams you’d like to follow and have Hulu recommend the best games to watch said teams throughout the season. Not only that, but you can stream said games to your mobile device so that even if you aren’t home, you don’t have to miss the action.

If you do end up missing a game, you can DVR the whole thing at no extra cost to yourself, so you can catch up on whatever happened whenever you can. Hulu even has push notifications on your phone to let you know when game time is so that you don’t accidentally miss it. It’s essentially a whole ecosystem around watching your favorite sport and your favorite team, which is why their subscription model puts them in a league above the rest.

Of course, beyond just the NBA, they do also carry ESPN+ so that you can watch any sports, whether it’s F1 or golfing; as long as it’s on ESPN+, then you’ll have access to it. They also have Disney+, which might be the bigger consideration, given how great the content has been recently. Either way, you get a ton of value from Hulu with Live TV.

Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on Sling TV

If you’d rather not pay the full cost of Hulu with Live TV, one alternative is to go for Sling TV, another excellent streaming service to get some sports watching on. While Sling offers two different packages, Blue and Orange, the one you want to get is Orange, as that’s the one with the NBA coverage. Not only that, but it also carries a lot of sports channels like ESPN, so if you’re a big sports fan, it’s a great deal, and they even offer half off the first month you sign up if you are a new customer. Even without the promotion, $35/month is pretty great for everything that’s on offer.

With 31 channels from CNN to Comedy Central, there’s a lot of content in the Orange pack, although the Blue pack also has some great stuff like the Discover Channel and MSNBC. You can grab both the Blue & Orange packs together for just $50/month, which is a nice deal that’s at the same level in terms of content as Hulu with Live TV and is even slightly cheaper. Either way, if you want a good alternative to Hulu, Sling TV is it.

Watch Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat on YouTube TV

If you’re a fan of YouTube, then you might be interested in their subscription plan service called YouTube TV, where you can also watch the second game of the semi-finals tonight. While you might be more familiar with the traditional YouTube experience where you can watch videos or livestreams, they’ve also started offering a live channel streaming service similar to Hulu and Sling. This is separate from their YouTube Premium subscription, so be careful not to confuse the two!

At just $65/month, you get over 85 channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN, as well as more general entertainment content like MSNBC, Nick Toons, PBS, The Paramount network, and a bunch more. In fact, if you want, you can even get the Sports Plus add-on which gives you even more niche sports channels, like Goltv, Billiard TV, and PokerGO+. In fact, you can customize your subscription with things like a 4K add-on, which allows you an unlimited number of streams, along with the aforementioned 4k resolution. Either way, you can get a ton of content, although it is a smidge more expensive than something like SlingTV if you just want to watch the game tonight.

