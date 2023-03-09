The Europa League knockout stage is in full swing today with Roma taking on Real Sociedad. The match begins at 12:45 pm ET, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast, there is a way to watch online. Many of the best live TV streaming services will be sitting this one out, with Paramount Plus stepping up to provide the live stream. It’s a streaming service you’ll want to consider if you’re a sports fan trying to get your eyes on some soccer, and Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream.

Watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream on Paramount Plus

With Paramount Plus being the only place to watch Roma vs Real Sociedad today, you’ll want to get yourself a subscription ASAP. It may be known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, but it should be an attractive streaming service for sports lovers. Because it’s owned by CBS, it often covers games CBS is covering, and this includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional soccer games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize on it today you can use it to watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream for free.

Watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream while traveling you may run into some difficulties. Geographic restrictions will likely be in place, which can disrupt your ability to watch the game online. The best way to work around this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

