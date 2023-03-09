 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Free Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream: Time and where to watch

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Europa League knockout stage is in full swing today with Roma taking on Real Sociedad. The match begins at 12:45 pm ET, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast, there is a way to watch online. Many of the best live TV streaming services will be sitting this one out, with Paramount Plus stepping up to provide the live stream. It’s a streaming service you’ll want to consider if you’re a sports fan trying to get your eyes on some soccer, and Paramount Plus even offers a way to watch the free Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream.

Watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

With Paramount Plus being the only place to watch Roma vs Real Sociedad today, you’ll want to get yourself a subscription ASAP. It may be known for its movies and original content like Yellowstone, but it should be an attractive streaming service for sports lovers. Because it’s owned by CBS, it often covers games CBS is covering, and this includes games from throughout the NFL and NCAA basketball seasons, as well as additional soccer games. It costs just $5 per month or $50 per year, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even access a seven day free trial. This will give you some time to explore the service, and if you capitalize on it today you can use it to watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream for free.

Watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you plan to watch the Roma vs Real Sociedad live stream while traveling you may run into some difficulties. Geographic restrictions will likely be in place, which can disrupt your ability to watch the game online. The best way to work around this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream: Watch for free
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 5, 2023
A soccer field.

Another day, another day of Premier League soccer from our friends the other side of the pond. This time, Liverpool and Manchester United are facing off in one of the most-anticipated matches of the weekend. And if you want to watch from home, we've rounded up all of the best ways to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online, from anywhere in the world, including a free Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream — no strings attached. These same sources will work for the next wave of Premier League action next weekend too.
Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

Frequently considered to be the ultimate streaming service for sports fans, FuboTV has over 145 channels depending on the plan you choose. You get NBC and USA Network for the English Premier, but alongside that is Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and many more. When you're not in the mood for sports, there's always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others to entertain you and your household. FuboTV costs from $75 per month and there's a seven-day FuboTV free trial. Sign up now and you can watch the Liverpool vs Man Untied live stream for free as well as any other matches unfolding over the next seven days.

Read more
F1 live stream: How to watch Formula 1 online for FREE
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 5, 2023
F1 2021 racers on track.

Looking to watch Formula 1 racing online? You've got a few ways to do it, but with the 74th World Championship starting today in the form of the Bahrain Grand Prix, now's the time to find a streaming service that will let you tune into the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream. Whether you're planning to watch the action unfold on a smart TV or streaming stick or you want to be able to catch all the action on your mobile device when you're on the go, we've got everything you need to know right here. Read on to learn how to watch Formula 1 online, how much it will cost you, whether there's a free F1 live stream, and what you can look forward to seeing during the 74th F1 World Championship.
Watch the free F1 live stream

The 274th F1 World Championship is being aired for free in Austria and and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
What channel is the Bahrain Grand Prix on? How to watch on TV
Noah McGraw
By Noah McGraw
March 5, 2023
A pack of cars racing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix is almost here. If you're a Formula One fan, you've been watching the practices on the official F1 live stream that have been happening over the last few days. The drivers are all warmed up now and have the Bahrain International Circuit's twists and turns down pat. Now it's time to see how well that practice has paid off.
The Bahrain International Circuit has been hosting Formula One races since 2004, and was the first circuit in the Middle East to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix. It's known for large run-off areas, which allow drivers a bit of wiggle room when it comes to staying on the track, and it's a one-two start for Red Bull with Verstappen and Perez up front.

What channel is the Bahrain Grand Prix on?
The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix will air on ESPN2 on Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m. ET. The pre-show will start at 8:30 a.m. ET. ESPN is the only channel showing the Grand Prix in the US, but there are a few ways you can access it. If you have cable, just switch over to ESPN on your TV and watch away.

Read more