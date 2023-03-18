 Skip to main content
Ireland vs England live stream: Watch Six Nations rugby for free

Jennifer Allen
By

The Six Nations ends today and Ireland will be keen to achieve the Grand Slam with everything pointing to that happening. Despite England not having the best of tournaments, the team will also be eager to make up for some weaker showings this year. Whichever side you’re backing, you won’t want to miss the Ireland vs England live stream so we’re here to advise you on how best to catch up on the action. Here’s everything you need to know including where to find a free Ireland vs England live stream.

Watch the Ireland vs England live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is another good option for sports fans. You get at least 145 channels to watch, including NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network and a bunch more too. Any time you don’t want to watch sports, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and plenty of news stations too. FuboTV isn’t cheap at $75 per month but if you simply want to watch the Ireland vs England live stream for free, you can sign up to a FuboTV free trial to enjoy the next seven days without paying a cent.

Watch the Ireland vs England live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

Sling is always a reliable option for sports fans of all kinds. You need NBC to be able to watch Ireland vs England with Sling Blue offering the channel alongside USA Network, Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of other sports and news options. The first month costs just $20 before rising to $40 for future months so it’s a great deal for sports fans. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage if you can’t catch up on the game live.

Watch the Ireland vs England live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

NBC-owned streaming service, Peacock TV is the ideal destination for the six nations. You need to sign up for Peacock Premium rather than the free service, but it only costs $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month to avoid ads. It’s a very cheap way to watch the game and while you’re at it, you might as well check out the best shows on Peacock like Poker Face too.

Watch the Ireland vs England live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV tops our look at the best live TV streaming services so you should definitely consider signing up for it. It costs $70 per month but you gain NBC, USA Network, along with over 90 other channels so there’s something for the whole family. You also get Disney+ and ESPN+ included in the deal with ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series a great insight into sport.

Watch the Ireland vs England live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTubeTV continues its reputation as a reliable streaming service thanks to including more than 100 channels worth of live TV. That includes NBC, NBC Sports, and USA Network, but it also adds on ESPN, Fox Sports, Disney Channel, and so many more. Even better, it has the longest free trial with 14 days available for you to try it out before you commit to its $65 monthly fee. There’s unlimited DVR storage as well.

Watch the Ireland vs England live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you travel regularly, you may have noticed your streaming subscriptions don’t follow you. You’re still paying for them but some offer limited or no service at all while abroad. Use NordVPN, one of the best VPNs, and you can solve that issue. Simply load up the app, pick a US-based server and you can convince your internet connection that you’re back home. From there, you can easily sign in and watch Ireland vs England without an issue. There isn’t a dedicated NordVPN free trial but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee. As it also enhances your security which is vital when dealing with the hotel or public Wi-Fi, it’s well worth keeping the subscription for more reasons than when abroad.

