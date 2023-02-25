 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Italy vs Ireland live stream: Watch Six Nations Rugby for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re looking to take in the Six Nations rugby tournament, you won’t want to miss the Italy vs Ireland match. NBC is spearheading the television coverage of the tournament, and it will be using its online streaming platform Peacock TV for the Italy vs Ireland live stream. There are other ways to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream as well, including a trick to watch the game for free when it starts at 6:15 AM PT.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to, and while its base subscription plans won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland live stream, you can easily add Peacock TV to your plan for just $5 per month. You’ll need this Peacock TV add-on to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream through Sling TV, and whether you choose the Orange or Blue subscription plan, you’re sure to get coverage of a lot of sporting events through the channels available. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

NBC and several of its family of channels are included with a FuboTV subscription, which will ensure you’ll be able to watch the Italy vs Ireland match online. FuboTV is also the streaming TV service of choice if you want to watch the match for free, as a FuboTV free trial is available to new subscribers. This will get you seven days of free access to the full lineup of FuboTV offerings. These include CNBC, which is handling some replays of Six Nations matches. If you’re a returning FuboTV subscriber, plans start at $75 per month.

Related

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With NBC helming the broadcast of Six Nations matches, its streaming platform, Peacock TV, is the streaming service you want to have access to if you’re hoping to catch the Italy vs Ireland live stream in real time. While other streaming TV services will get you access to replays of the match, Peacock TV is the only one that will give you access to it live. It’s an affordable subscription at just $5 per month, and sports lovers will enjoy Peacock’s coverage of WWE, Sunday Night Football, and golf, in addition to rugby. Peacock TV also has a $10 per month premium plan that eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels is also available.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.

Hulu with Live TV will get you access to NBC and its other channels, which will include replays of the Italy vs Ireland live stream. Many people who prefer the channel lineups they’re used to with a cable subscription will love Hulu with Live TV, as it offers more channels than most streaming TV services, and Hulu is now one of the longest-tenured streaming platforms. It doesn’t offer a free trial of its Live TV service, but there is a Hulu free trial. This won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland match, but it will give you an idea of what a Hulu subscription has to offer. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, just be sure to do so in time for the Italy vs Ireland match.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Roku TV
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become a go-to platform for streaming TV, and it’s even become a great service for sports lovers. It comes with access to channels like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. With NBC networks as part of its offering, YouTube TV will be a great place to watch the Italy vs Ireland match, and because it offers a free trial, it’s also one of the few places new subscribers will be able to watch for free. For returning subscribers access will cost $65 per month, though YouTube TV almost always has discounts taking place.

Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

It can be a little more difficult to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream if you’re outside of the United States, as streaming services often impose viewing restrictions on live sports events based on location. A virtual private network is a great way access the match as you would in your own home, however. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV will allow you to watch Italy vs Ireland from anywhere in the world just as you would back at home. A NordVPN free trial is available, and it offers a full month of free service while you try it out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
WWE NXT Live Stream: Watch Breakker vs Mahal for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 21, 2023
watch wwe nxt live stream online breakker vs mahal feature

Bron Breakker is set to defend the NXT Championship against Jinder Mahal on WWE NXT, and this is one of several fights that make WWE NXT worth watching online. TV coverage is being handled by USA Network, which opens up a number of opportunities for watching the WWE NXT live stream. If you’re ready to ditch your cable service, if you already have, or if you just prefer to watch with the portability of a laptop or mobile device, read onward for more details on how to watch the WWE NXT live stream.
Watch the WWE NXT live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to. With USA Network covering the WWE NXT TV broadcast, the Sling TV Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Read more
Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch the game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 21, 2023
amazon live sports prime stadium football soccer wr

If you’re a fan of the Champions League or soccer in general, you won’t want to miss the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. You’ll be able to watch it through traditional means, as it’s airing on CBS in the United States, but if you don’t have cable service or an HD antenna, if you’re traveling, or if you just prefer to watch the match on your computer or mobile device, there are quite a few ways to access the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream. We’ve even found a couple of ways to watch for free, so read onward for more details.
Watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on Sling TV

A great option for catching the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, and for sports lovers in general, is Sling TV. Sling is an all-in-one streaming TV service that offers hours upon hours of live sports through a large selection of channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1. It also offers access to Paramount Plus the streaming service carrying the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. With a Sling TV subscription you’ll get access to all sorts of living sports events, and with a $5 per month Paramount Plus add-on you’ll get access to the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. Sling TV’s base plans start at $40 per month, with deals regularly available for first-time subscribers.

Read more
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli live stream: Watch the game for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 21, 2023
SeatGeek

There’s some great Champions League games taking place today, with Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli near the top of many fans’ watch list. Because it’s a crowded slate of matches, tracking down a way to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli live stream may be a little more difficult than usual. CBS typically covers Champions League matches, but with scheduling overlaps, it’s using its streaming service, Paramount Plus, to cover the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli match. We’ve tracked down a way to watch the match for free as well, so read onward for more details.
Watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli live stream on Paramount Plus

With the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match taking place at the same time as Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli, CBS is offering the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli match on Paramount Plus, its increasingly popular streaming service. While the platform is most probably most notable for its award-winning originals like Yellowstone, it’s also a great streaming service for sports lovers. Champions League matches can regularly be found on Paramount Plus, as are full match replays, match highlights, and expert analysis In fact, Paramount Plus gives you access to a lot of live sports, including action from the NFL and men’s NCAA basketball. At just $5 per month or $50 per year, Paramount Plus is incredibly affordable, and if you’re a new subscriber you can even take advantage of a seven day free trial, which will get you access to the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli live stream for free.

Read more