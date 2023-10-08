 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills live stream: Watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

American football is headed across the pond to London on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) play the Buffalo Bills (3-1). The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Because of its dominant win in Week 4, Buffalo is a 5.5-favorite over the Jaguars on FanDuel.

The Jaguars-Bills matchup marks the second game in the NFL’s 2023 International Series. Last week, the Jaguars defeated the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) by a score of 23-7. The last time these two teams met, no touchdowns were scored in a Jaguars 9-6 win. The series is tied three games a piece in the teams’ last six matchups.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on NFL Network and NFL+

Two Bills' football players shake hands and celebrate.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

The Jaguars versus Bills game will stream exclusively on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 8. Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (game analyst), and Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter) will call the game. Live stream the NFL Network from your laptop, desktop, or mobile device. The game will also be available in the NFL app and NFL Network app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Jaguars vs. Bills on NFL Network
Related
NFL+, the league’s direct-to-consumer service, will also stream the game. NFL+ costs $7/month or $50/year, and NFL+ Premium costs $15/month or $100/year. Fans can now receive 50% off a yearly plan for a limited time.
Watch Jaguars vs. Bills on NFL+

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Good news. NFL Network is available on Sling TV. However, there is an important caveat. NFL Network is only available on Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not include the NFL Network. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. For a limited time, new users will receive 50% off the price for the first month.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

NFL fans can watch the Jaguars take on the Bills with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. NFL Network, NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN are all included with Hulu with Live TV, meaning you won’t miss a game on Sunday or Monday. The cheaper subscription, which costs $70/month, features Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package, which costs $83/month, includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Catch Jaguars versus Bills on NFL Network with a subscription to FuboTV. Each FuboTV plan has at least 170 channels, ranging from ESPN and TNT to USA and Bravo. FuboTV has three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

YouTube TV is arguably the best streaming option for the NFL. All channels that air NFL Games – CBS, ABC, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network – are included with YouTube TV. Furthermore, NFL Sunday Ticket is available for purchase on YouTube TV. Right now, fans can sign up for a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket for a week. The first three months of YouTube TV cost $53/month before the price rises to $73/month. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you live in the U.S. and plan to watch the Jaguars play the Bills outside of the country, look into downloading a VPN service. A virtual private network will use a U.S.-based server to trick the streaming service into thinking you’re back home, improving the quality of your streaming experience. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and we think it's going to be one worth getting up early for on a Sunday. While Arsenal has the edge, this is the North London derby and any grudge match has the potential to turn very interesting. If you're keen to see how things play out, your sole way of watching is via Peacock Premium. Here's all you need to know about Peacock Premium along with what to do if you're traveling abroad in time for the game.
Watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn't as popular as some of the bigger streaming services out there, but it's a crucial addition for fans of the Premier League. That's because it airs many of the games while being fairly inexpensive at $6 per month. There isn't a Peacock TV free trial but at this kind of price, it's worth investing in the ad-supported model. Besides all those Premier League matches including Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, you also have the best shows on Peacock to check out. These include new favorites like Poker Face and Twisted Metal, along with John Wick spin-off, The Continental. There are also old favorites like New Girl and The Blacklist if you feel like watching something more familiar. Besides TV shows, the best movies on Peacock are worth your time too. Recently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been added as well as Fast X. You can also enjoy the John Wick franchise once more, with plenty of other old hits too if you want familiarity. There's a decent mix of content to make Peacock pretty tempting.

Read more
How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Liverpool vs West Ham kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT and is sure to be one to watch for fans of both sides in the English Premier League. If you're excited to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, you've got one option -- Peacock Premium. We're here to tell you all about Peacock Premium and explain what to expect from the streaming service.
Watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock isn't one of the biggest streaming services around but it's a key one for Premier League fans thanks to offering many of the matches throughout the season. Peacock Premium costs $6 per month and offers everything the service has to offer, albeit with ads. The best movies on Peacock number some of the latest hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Fast X, along with popular favorites such as the first three John Wick movies. The best shows on Peacock are pretty great too. In recent times, we've seen Twisted Metal added along with Based on a True Story, and The Continental -- the spinoff to the John Wick franchise. There isn't a Peacock TV free trial but if you're solely interested in watching the Liverpool vs West Ham game, you can do so for just $6 for the month which will also include other games and plenty of entertainment too.

Read more
How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kicks off at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT on Sunday and it's sure to be a thrilling game for anyone keen to get up early to catch up with it. It seems likely we'll see a Chelsea win but Aston Villa's recent mixed fortunes could go either way here. Whoever you're backing, read on while we take you through how to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream online. It's exclusively on Peacock Premium but we're here to explain why it's worth signing up for.
Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock is the home of a lot of Premier League matches including Chelsea vs Aston Villa. You need the Peacock Premium service which costs $6 per month to catch the game. Alongside that, you also have access to plenty of movies and TV shows. In all cases, there are ads to deal with in between whatever you're watching. Some of the best shows on Peacock include The Continental: From the World of John Wick -- a prequel and spinoff from the movies -- along with Twisted Metal, New Girl, The Blacklist, and many, many others. The best movies on Peacock are worth checking out too with the John Wick movies, Fast & Furious saga, and many others. There's no Peacock TV free trial but it's worth signing up for with so many great options around.

Read more