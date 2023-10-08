Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

American football is headed across the pond to London on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) play the Buffalo Bills (3-1). The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Because of its dominant win in Week 4, Buffalo is a 5.5-favorite over the Jaguars on FanDuel.

The Jaguars-Bills matchup marks the second game in the NFL’s 2023 International Series. Last week, the Jaguars defeated the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) by a score of 23-7. The last time these two teams met, no touchdowns were scored in a Jaguars 9-6 win. The series is tied three games a piece in the teams’ last six matchups.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on NFL Network and NFL+

The Jaguars versus Bills game will stream exclusively on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 8. Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (game analyst), and Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter) will call the game. Live stream the NFL Network from your laptop, desktop, or mobile device. The game will also be available in the NFL app and NFL Network app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

NFL+, the league’s direct-to-consumer service, will also stream the game. NFL+ costs $7/month or $50/year, and NFL+ Premium costs $15/month or $100/year. Fans can now receive 50% off a yearly plan for a limited time.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on Sling TV

Good news. NFL Network is available on Sling TV. However, there is an important caveat. NFL Network is only available on Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange does not include the NFL Network. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. For a limited time, new users will receive 50% off the price for the first month.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on Hulu with Live TV

NFL fans can watch the Jaguars take on the Bills with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. NFL Network, NBC, Fox, ABC, and ESPN are all included with Hulu with Live TV, meaning you won’t miss a game on Sunday or Monday. The cheaper subscription, which costs $70/month, features Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The more expensive package, which costs $83/month, includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on FuboTV

Catch Jaguars versus Bills on NFL Network with a subscription to FuboTV. Each FuboTV plan has at least 170 channels, ranging from ESPN and TNT to USA and Bravo. FuboTV has three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is arguably the best streaming option for the NFL. All channels that air NFL Games – CBS, ABC, NBC, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network – are included with YouTube TV. Furthermore, NFL Sunday Ticket is available for purchase on YouTube TV. Right now, fans can sign up for a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket for a week. The first three months of YouTube TV cost $53/month before the price rises to $73/month. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV.

Watch the Jaguars vs. Bills live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you live in the U.S. and plan to watch the Jaguars play the Bills outside of the country, look into downloading a VPN service. A virtual private network will use a U.S.-based server to trick the streaming service into thinking you’re back home, improving the quality of your streaming experience. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

