Prepare for UFC 247 by watching Jon Jones’ fights on ESPN+

After Conor McGregor’s explosive return at UFC 246 just a couple weeks ago, fight fans are already looking forward to 2020’s second action-packed pay-per-view event featuring another MMA all-star. On Saturday, February 8, reigning light heavyweight champ Jon Jones will defend his title against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 (marking Jones’ 11th title defense so far). As this is a pay-per-view showing, it will air only on ESPN+, and if you already have it or are planning to sign up now, then now’s the perfect time to watch some of Jones’ best fights in the run-up to UFC 247.

In a sea of streaming apps and services, ESPN+ is the one that’s tailor-made for sports fans. It’s a must-have for those who can’t get enough of boxing and mixed martial arts, too, as ESPN has built up a very close relationship with the biggest fighting promotions and the Ultimate Fighting Championship in particular. ESPN+ is actually the only place you’ll be able to watch pay-per-view events like UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes.

ESPN+ also lets you watch many of Jon Jones’ best fights online, right from the comfort of your computer or mobile device. Like Conor McGregor, Jones is one of the UFC’s top stars and is in fact ranked the number one pound-for-pound fighter right now with 25 wins and only one loss (a “defeat” that came via disqualification in a 2009 fight against Matt Hamill). If you want to see Jones’ talent for yourself, or if you just want to relive some of the best moments of his career, then there’s a large selection of his previous fights that members can watch on ESPN+ right now.

Just a couple of the many highlights include Jones reclaiming the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 232 and his most recent victory against Thiago Santos at last year’s UFC 239 – which was also the first split decision of Jones’ career, something he will likely want to make up for with a strong win against the currently undefeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. You can even re-watch a couple matches featuring Reyes as well as Valentina Shevchenko (18-3), who will be defending her women’s flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).

If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, then there’s still plenty of time to watch Jon Jones’ best fights right from the app or your web browser before UFC 247. If you’re not a member, though, then now’s the perfect chance to sign up and take advantage of this bundle offer that nets you a year of ESPN+ plus the UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes pay-per-view bundle for just $85, saving you more than 25%.

