Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream: Watch the game for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re a fan of the Champions League or soccer in general, you won’t want to miss the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. You’ll be able to watch it through traditional means, as it’s airing on CBS in the United States, but if you don’t have cable service or an HD antenna, if you’re traveling, or if you just prefer to watch the match on your computer or mobile device, there are quite a few ways to access the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream. We’ve even found a couple of ways to watch for free, so read onward for more details.

Watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

A great option for catching the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, and for sports lovers in general, is Sling TV. Sling is an all-in-one streaming TV service that offers hours upon hours of live sports through a large selection of channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1. It also offers access to Paramount Plus the streaming service carrying the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. With a Sling TV subscription you’ll get access to all sorts of living sports events, and with a $5 per month Paramount Plus add-on you’ll get access to the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. Sling TV’s base plans start at $40 per month, with deals regularly available for first-time subscribers.

Watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

FuboTV is one of the best options for watching the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream. It’s also a great option for sports fans in general, as its channel lineups and channel packaging place a major focus on sports. While it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes CBS in its channel packaging, which is the network broadcasting the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial.

Watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on Paramount Plus

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.

Paramount Plus is a CBS-owned streaming service that not only offers a ton of great sports programming, but it also offers access to top notch shows like Yellowstone. With Paramount Plus being the internet arm of CBS’ sports broadcasts, and with CBS offering great coverage of the Champions League, Paramount Plus makes a great option for watching the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream. A Paramount Plus subscription is quite affordable at just $5 per month or $50 per year, and with it comes access to more sporting events, such as NCAA men’s basketball games and extended coverage of NFL games.

Watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is Hulu with Live TV, as it gets you access to CBS, amongst many other great channels and sports content. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial, which won’t get you access to the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, but will give you an idea of what the service is all about. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

Watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

While it may not be first on anyone’s mind as a great option for watching live sports, YouTube TV offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. This includes the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match, as well as other Champions League soccer games. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, though deals and discounts are often taking place. This gets you the convenience of unlimited DVR space, exclusive sports features like Stats View and Fantasy Football View for real-time insights, and access to dozens of live sporting events, such as the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match.

Watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Travelers may find it most difficult to get access to the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sporting events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. VPN services like NordVPN allow you to access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere, just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN service, in part because you can access a huge network of services around the world to stream Champions League games without interruption, and in part because the NordVPN free trial is one of the best in the business, offering a full month of free service while you try it out.

