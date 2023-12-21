 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rams vs Saints live stream: Watch Thursday Night Football for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Tonight, you can catch Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints with potentially huge ramifications for playoff chances. Kicking off at 8.15PM ET/5.15PM PT, there’s only way to watch — Amazon Prime — with the giant having exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. If you’re keen to watch the game, we’ve got all you need to know about how to catch the Rams vs Saints live stream. That includes the best method for watching Rams vs Saints for free. Take a look at all we have to offer below.

The best way to watch the Rams vs Saints live stream

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video.
Digital Trends

The best and only way to watch the Rams vs Saints live stream is to sign up for Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime offers a wealth of benefits like free shipping and access to lightning deals on Amazon, along with access to Prime Music and Amazon Photos. However, the biggest benefit here is being able to check out Thursday Night Football every week. It’s always a smart move to see what’s new on Amazon Prime each month but being able to catch the game is a huge bonus. If you solely want Amazon Prime Video membership, you can pay $9 per month to check out the football. Alternatively, you can sign up for Amazon Prime for $15 per month to gain access to all the other Prime benefits. The best value option is to pay for an annual membership which is $139 per year.

If you’ve never signed up for one before, there is an Amazon Prime free trial. Sign up now and you get access to the service for 30 days which means no issues with watching the Rams vs Saints live stream for free. You’ll also have plenty of time to catch up on everything else that Prime Video has to offer such as the best movies on Amazon Prime. It’s a useful thing to check out with paying a cent, especially as you gain free delivery with the retailer.

Don't Miss

How to watch the Rams vs Saints live stream from anywhere

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you travel abroad often, you’ve almost certainly already noticed that your favorite streaming services don’t work how you’d expect them to once you’ve crossed a border. While Amazon Prime is available in many locations, it offers different shows, movies, and sporting events so you might miss out on Thursday Night Football by solely relying on it. Instead, you need to add on one of the best VPNs. By doing so, you can then convince Amazon Prime that you’re still back home on your couch in the US waiting for the game to start. It takes seconds to set up with us strongly recommending NordVPN as the best option. Just download the app then choose a US-based server. From there, NordVPN does the rest with you simply enjoying Thursday Night Football. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth spending the money on as it also enhances your security when dealing with public Wi-Fi.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
How to watch the free Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live stream
Aerial shot of a basketball court a Crypto.com arena.

Chicago Bulls take on Miami Heat at 7.30PM ET/4.30PM PT tonight with the stats making it look like the Bulls will snatch a victory here. Whoever you’re backing, if you’re an NBA fan, you’re really not going to want to miss this game. The best way to watch the free Bulls vs Heat live stream is to tune in through one of the best live TV streaming services. There are a couple of options at your disposal with one working out at fantastic value if you plan on signing up for a while, while another is best if you’re solely focused on this one game. Read on while we take you through what you need to know, as well as what to do if you’re traveling abroad.
The best way to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat

The absolute best way to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat is to sign up for Sling TV right now. The streaming service is one of the best around and it offers tremendous value for money right now: sign up to Sling Orange for just $20 for the first month and you get access to 32 different channels including all you need to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat. Alternatively, you can sign up for Orange + Blue for $27.50 for the first month and gain 46 channels in all. There’s something for everyone here with a mixture of family-friendly, news, and sports content across the board. After the first month, the price increases to either $40 per month or $55 per month for the service but that’s still highly competitive compared to many rivals.

Read more
How to watch the free Mavericks vs Timberwolves live stream
Luka Doncic walks down the basketball court next to Dean Wade.

Tonight, Dallas Mavericks are playing Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. The game starts at 8.30PM ET/5.30PM PT and is sure to be one to watch. The Timberwolves will be keen to bounce back from a rare defeat so the team is one to watch. If you’re keen to see how action unfolds online, you’ll need to sign up for one of the best live TV streaming services. There are a couple of different ways depending on your intentions, so we’ve listed all you need to know. We’ve also taken a look at what to do if you’re traveling abroad right now and still want to catch the Mavericks vs Timberwolves game.
The best way to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves

The best value way to watch Mavericks vs Timberwolves is to sign up for Sling TV. The streaming service is one of the best around and it’s very well-priced right now. At the moment, you can sign up to Sling Orange for just $20 for the first month with the price rising to $40 for subsequent months. Sling Orange is the more sports-focused part of Sling with access to 32 sports-heavy and news focused channels. Alternatively, you can pay $27.50 for the first month and also gain access to Sling Blue alongside Orange, giving you even more channels including some more family-friendly options. After the first month, the bundle rises to $55 per month but that’s still great value in the busy world of live TV streaming services.

Read more
How to watch the free Clippers vs Warriors live stream
watch clippers vs warriors live stream online la feature

The Los Angeles Clippers are facing the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10.30PM ET/7.30PM PT at the Crypto.com Arena. If you’re keen to watch the game and not sure where to start, we’re here to help. We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the Clippers vs Warriors live stream including an option for how to watch it entirely for free. All you need to do is sign up to one of the best live TV streaming services and you can easily watch the game tonight. We even know how to do so if you’re traveling abroad today and worried you’ll miss out due to geo-restrictions. Here’s all you need to know.
The best way to watch Clippers vs Warriors

While there are a couple of ways to watch Clippers vs Warriors, we strongly recommend sining up for Sling TV. It’s one of the best streaming services around and it also offers extraordinary value for money. Sign up to Sling Orange for just $20 for the first month and you gain access to 32 channels including what’s necessary to watch Clippers vs Warriors. Future months cost $40 so it’s still pretty affordable. If you want more channel options, you can also sign up for Orange + Blue to gain access to 46 channels in all. The bundle costs $27.50 for the first month before rising to $55 per month. The bundle includes a great mix of family-friendly channels, news stations, and sports too so there’s something for every mood.

Read more