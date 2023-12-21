Tonight, you can catch Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints with potentially huge ramifications for playoff chances. Kicking off at 8.15PM ET/5.15PM PT, there’s only way to watch — Amazon Prime — with the giant having exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. If you’re keen to watch the game, we’ve got all you need to know about how to catch the Rams vs Saints live stream. That includes the best method for watching Rams vs Saints for free. Take a look at all we have to offer below.

The best way to watch the Rams vs Saints live stream

The best and only way to watch the Rams vs Saints live stream is to sign up for Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime offers a wealth of benefits like free shipping and access to lightning deals on Amazon, along with access to Prime Music and Amazon Photos. However, the biggest benefit here is being able to check out Thursday Night Football every week. It’s always a smart move to see what’s new on Amazon Prime each month but being able to catch the game is a huge bonus. If you solely want Amazon Prime Video membership, you can pay $9 per month to check out the football. Alternatively, you can sign up for Amazon Prime for $15 per month to gain access to all the other Prime benefits. The best value option is to pay for an annual membership which is $139 per year.

If you’ve never signed up for one before, there is an Amazon Prime free trial. Sign up now and you get access to the service for 30 days which means no issues with watching the Rams vs Saints live stream for free. You’ll also have plenty of time to catch up on everything else that Prime Video has to offer such as the best movies on Amazon Prime. It’s a useful thing to check out with paying a cent, especially as you gain free delivery with the retailer.

How to watch the Rams vs Saints live stream from anywhere

If you travel abroad often, you’ve almost certainly already noticed that your favorite streaming services don’t work how you’d expect them to once you’ve crossed a border. While Amazon Prime is available in many locations, it offers different shows, movies, and sporting events so you might miss out on Thursday Night Football by solely relying on it. Instead, you need to add on one of the best VPNs. By doing so, you can then convince Amazon Prime that you’re still back home on your couch in the US waiting for the game to start. It takes seconds to set up with us strongly recommending NordVPN as the best option. Just download the app then choose a US-based server. From there, NordVPN does the rest with you simply enjoying Thursday Night Football. There isn’t a NordVPN free trial but it’s worth spending the money on as it also enhances your security when dealing with public Wi-Fi.

