Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream: Watch the game for free

The UEFA Champions League offers some of the most exciting soccer in the world with the best clubs from Europe competing for the prestigious award. Real Madrid vs Liverpool is set to be one of the most thrilling games with Real Madrid keen to maintain its success from the previous year’s tournament. If you’re keen to check out the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream, we’re here to help. We’ve looked at all the best ways to watch the match including how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool for free. Keep reading while we take you through your options for how to watch the Champions League.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus

CBS has the broadcasting rights to Champions League soccer so you’ll need to sign up for Paramount Plus to see every game without a hitch. The streaming service is still finding its place in the increasingly busy field but it’s perfect for soccer fans not wanting to miss out. When you’re not watching soccer, there are also plenty of movies and shows available on demand including Star Trek: Picard, Yellowstone, and Top Gun Maverick. Paramount Plus costs just $5 per month so it’s a really cheap way to see every Champions League match with the added bonus of extra shows and movies to check out.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re all signed up to a streaming service but travel often, you may have noticed your subscriptions don’t always follow you. When abroad, some streaming services offer a limited service or won’t even work at all. To circumvent this and to convince your connection that you’re still back home, you need one of the best VPNs. NordVPN is our recommendation for watching the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream and other Champions League games. All you need to do is pick a US-based server from the app and it’ll ‘trick’ your internet connection into thinking you’re back home. It also provides you with superior privacy and security which is useful on hotel Wi-Fi and similar. There’s no NordVPN free trial exactly but you can try it out with a 30-day money-back guarantee to check it’s for you.

