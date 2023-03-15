 Skip to main content
Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream: Watch the game for free

Jennifer Allen
By

The UEFA Champions League offers some of the most exciting soccer in the world with the best clubs from Europe competing for the prestigious award. Real Madrid vs Liverpool is set to be one of the most thrilling games with Real Madrid keen to maintain its success from the previous year’s tournament. If you’re keen to check out the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream, we’re here to help. We’ve looked at all the best ways to watch the match including how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool for free. Keep reading while we take you through your options for how to watch the Champions League.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus logo.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

CBS has the broadcasting rights to Champions League soccer so you’ll need to sign up for Paramount Plus to see every game without a hitch. The streaming service is still finding its place in the increasingly busy field but it’s perfect for soccer fans not wanting to miss out. When you’re not watching soccer, there are also plenty of movies and shows available on demand including Star Trek: Picard, Yellowstone, and Top Gun Maverick. Paramount Plus costs just $5 per month so it’s a really cheap way to see every Champions League match with the added bonus of extra shows and movies to check out.

Watch the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

If you’re all signed up to a streaming service but travel often, you may have noticed your subscriptions don’t always follow you. When abroad, some streaming services offer a limited service or won’t even work at all. To circumvent this and to convince your connection that you’re still back home, you need one of the best VPNs. NordVPN is our recommendation for watching the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream and other Champions League games. All you need to do is pick a US-based server from the app and it’ll ‘trick’ your internet connection into thinking you’re back home. It also provides you with superior privacy and security which is useful on hotel Wi-Fi and similar. There’s no NordVPN free trial exactly but you can try it out with a 30-day money-back guarantee to check it’s for you.

How to watch Premier League soccer from anywhere for free
Premier League soccer match with two players tussling for the ball.

The English Premier League is arguably the most exciting soccer league in the world, so who wouldn't want to keep up with the Premier League live stream regularly? We're here to help with all the insight you need about how best to watch the Premier League online, as well as a trick or two you can use to access a free Premier League live stream. Read on while we take you through exactly what you need to do, and how to save money along the way.
Watch the Premier League on FuboTV

FuboTV is an ideal option for sports fans who like to catch up on live streams. It offers access to at least 145 channels and includes a huge array of sports channels. Besides all you need to watch the Premier League live, there's also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and a bunch more. If you feel like watching something that isn't sports related, there are always channels like Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but you can always sign up for a FuboTV free trial. By doing so, you get seven days of access without paying a thing, so it's a good option for trying out the service while catching up on the Premier League live stream.

How to watch Formula E from anywhere in the world for free
The Formula E Swiss E-Prix with a car racing in the street.

If checking out the F1 live stream has got you in the mood for even more thrilling racing, you're going to love Formula E. The motorsport championship for electric cars, Formula E gained FIA world championship status in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength since. If you're keen to watch Formula E online, we're here to help. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about the broadcast, including a (legal) trick to access a free Formula E live stream. This will work for the São Paulo E-Prix on March 25, as well as Free Practice and Qualifying.
Watch Formula E on FuboTV

FuboTV is consistently considered the ultimate streaming service for sports fans so it's hardly surprising that's the ideal destination to watch Formula E. You'll need to sign up to FuboTV Pro to get CBS Sports Network which is the exclusive home of Formula E, but from there, you'll have access to the Formula E live stream along with plenty of sport including the English Premier League courtesy of NBC and USA Network, Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and many more. Outside of sports, there's also Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel, and many others to enjoy in downtime. Best of all? FuboTV costs from $75 per month but there's a seven-day FuboTV free trial so if you're keen to check out just one Formula E race, you can time it perfectly so it doesn't cost a cent.

Oscars Live Stream: Watch the 74th Academy Awards for free
visual effects oscar history vfx academy awards oscars

Which movie is going to dominate the 74th Academy Awards -- or as they're more commonly known, The Oscars -- this year? Will the loud action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once clean up all 11 categories it was nominated for? Or will the quiet Banshees of Inisherin get all acting and writing awards this year? Fill out your Oscars 2023 prediction cards, crack open the booze, and get ready for some bad jokes: the 2023 Academy Awards are underway, and there's a free Oscars 2023 live stream, so you can tune in without paying a penny.
Watch the Oscars Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has ABC, and therefore will have the Oscars. FuboTV is one of our favorite live TV streaming services and always our go-to recommendation for streaming a single event. Why? Because there is a weeklong FuboTV free trial. If you sign up this weekend, you can watch the Oscars completely free and cancel before FuboTV charges you any money. We're betting you won't though, since it's a great deal. The basic FuboTV plan will get you 145 channels for $75.

